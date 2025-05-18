The factory that was brought back together: Nirlat’s moving campaign

The paint company Nirlat, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, is launching a new campaign that presents the full return of the company to operation and its significant role in the rehabilitation of the country. The campaign tells the impressive recovery story of Nirlat following the severe damage to Kibbutz Nir Oz during the events of October 7, and shows how the company is now taking part in rebuilding the country.

The colorful plaster mentioned in the campaign, the company’s best-selling product, symbolizes the company’s recovery ability—after the production line was burned on October 7, Nirlat managed to establish temporary production lines in Be’er Sheva within a few months and fully return to the market. It highlights Nirlat’s commitment to being an active part of Israel’s reconstruction process.

In this campaign as well, Nirlat CEO Omri Lotan takes part, guiding viewers through a journey between reconstruction sites around the country. The campaign features professionals who work with Nirlat’s colorful plaster, involved in restoring and renovating homes, educational institutions, and public buildings damaged in various conflict zones.

The campaign illustrates how Nirlat, which was itself a victim of the terror attack, transformed from a site of destruction to a leader at the forefront of national rehabilitation.

“On October 7, a year and a half ago, we didn’t believe we would be standing here today,” says Omri Lotan at the beginning of the video. “Our home was destroyed, and everything around us changed. But it turns out there’s something in us that can’t be broken—the character, the determination, the desire to rebuild, and the ability to be there when we’re needed.”

“Nirlat is not just a paint company,” notes Tami Markovitz, VP of Marketing. “We are an inseparable part of the Israeli landscape, and when the country was hurt—we were hurt with it. Now, as we return to full activity, it’s clear to us that our role is to be a central part of the national recovery effort. Nirlat has come back stronger, more determined, and committed to being part of Israel’s recovery and renewal story.”

The new campaign was launched by the advertising agency Adler Chomski & Warshavsky on television, digital platforms, and social media.