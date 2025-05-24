Jerusalem hotel offers summer all-you-can-eat taboon & street food for NIS 137

In a city where tradition and innovation meet at every corner, the Inbal Jerusalem Hotel continues to create a culinary tradition of its own. Starting this week and running through the end of August, the hotel’s Jerusalem courtyard will be filled with the enticing aromas of fresh taboon-baked pastries, aromatic spices, and authentic local flavors, as the kosher dairy street food event returns for another season.

The event, which has already become a beloved tradition, will take place Sunday through Thursday, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, offering hotel guests and visitors a culinary celebration at a fixed price of NIS 137 per person, including unlimited dining from a rich variety of dishes. Street food at the Inbal Hotel (credit: ITAMAR GINZBURG)

At the center of the spacious courtyard stands a sizzling taboon oven, from which dozens of types of fresh, crispy pastries emerge daily: From za’atar pretzels to pastries with Bulgarian cheese and mozzarella topped with oregano leaves, cherry tomato and garlic pastries, spinach and green onion pastries, and even Bulgarian cheese with egg. Alongside the pastries, various street food stations will be set up, including a falafel stand, noodles station, and a market stand featuring a wealth of fresh salads, spreads, and mezze served to the center of the table.

Among the dishes offered are onion and sumac falafel, muhammara, msabbaha, hummus and tahini, labneh, Greek tzatziki, salmon noodles, and vegetarian noodles. To finish the meal, a sweet handmade basbousa will be served as a dessert included in the price. For an additional fee, guests can enjoy a dessert menu that changes daily. Street food at the Inbal Hotel (credit: ITAMAR GINZBURG)

Kfir Hadad, the executive chef of the Inbal Hotel, is responsible for the dairy menu. “From the soup festival that celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, to the special menus in the hotel’s restaurants, and the cocktails we created at Bar 22 inspired by the city of Jerusalem — we have the privilege of creating culinary and cultural anchors in the city that attract both domestic and international tourists,” says Hadad. “The street food event we held in the summer of 2024 hosted a record-breaking 20,000 visitors. This year, with the return of foreign tourism, we expect even higher numbers and are excited to introduce the excellence of Jerusalem cuisine to visitors from around the world.”

When: May through the end of August

Days and hours: Sunday to Thursday, 6:00 PM–11:00 PM (last table reservation at 9:30 PM)

Price per person: NIS 137 (drinks and changing desserts at an additional cost)