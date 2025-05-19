What will be featured on the holiday table? Tnuva’s new products for Shavuot

Ahead of the Shavuot holiday, Tnuva presents the fruits of its intensive investments in the dairy and dairy alternatives market—investments that have surpassed half a billion shekels since 2024. The company upgraded its production systems, added a seventh milk carton line at the Rehovot dairy, strengthened the production lines for GO products enriched with protein, and expanded the production scope of dairy alternatives with new lines for tofu and mozzarella sticks—all as part of its commitment to technological leadership, nutritional innovation, and food security in Israel.

Holiday preparations include new culinary launches alongside promotions on a wide range of flagship products—from cheese brands Piraeus, Tal Haemek, and Napoleon, through Alternative tofu to Sunfrost, Olivia, and Tnuva fish products. Center stage: The protein trend gaining momentum with a 23% increase in category sales over the past two years—a trend Tnuva is leading with further investments, including a new yogurt machine at the Alon Tavor dairy to produce high-protein GO products, as part of its "protein in every bite" concept.

Michal Betzer, Head of Marketing at Tnuva: "Shavuot is one of the most culinary holidays on the calendar, with the most significant growth in the shopping basket seen in cooking and baking products such as heavy cream, butter, specialty and salty cheeses, and shredded cheese for baking. Accordingly, ahead of the holiday, we offer products and promotions that respond to the increased consumption."

Tofu as a significant protein product

At the same time, Tnuva continues to invest in and develop the dairy alternatives field, one of its main growth engines, and is investing in additional machines for the production of dairy alternatives and its products under the 'Alternative' brand. These investments will allow the launch of a wide range of plant-based drinks, desserts, and new tofu products. According to Batzer: "In recent years, tofu has become a central component in the diet of many Israelis, with a constant increase in its consumption among consumers looking to reduce or replace the consumption of animal-based meat. As part of its preparation for increased demand, Tnuva has also invested in a new line of tofu products of exceptional quality and taste at the Alternative plant in Gilboa."

Oat

The dairy alternatives drinks category continues to grow, with total sales volume in 2024 reaching about 440 million shekels. Oat-based drinks lead the alternatives market, and according to StoreNext data for Q1 2025, the orange 'Alternative' oat drink ranks 12th in total sales from the milk refrigerator. Alternative: Sugar-free oat drink (credit: Tnuva/PR)

New holiday products

Piraeus:

Piraeus goat cheese spread – a spread with a rich texture made from goat milk. It offers a tasty and nutritious spreading solution, rich in protein and calcium, especially suitable for those who prefer goat products or seek variety in sandwiches, toasts, and light meals. Excellent as an addition to breakfast, for hosting, or for a quick snack.

Piraeus Fromage – the beloved 'Fromage' cheese joins the Piraeus brand this year. This is a processed cheese made from goat milk with 25% fat.

Piraeus goat yogurt – yogurt with a creamy texture suitable for lovers of goat dairy products. The yogurt is rich in calcium and protein and is also suitable for lactose-sensitive individuals. Great as part of a breakfast, as a snack, or as a base for sweet and savory toppings.

Emek:

Emek Bomba – extra-thick slices of Emek cheese, nearly double in thickness, designed for an especially tasty toast. Emek Bomba (credit: Tnuva/PR)

Alternative:

Sugar-free oat drink (pink) – the product is intended for consumers looking to reduce sugar consumption without compromising the excellent taste of coffee with oat. The drink foams well and blends excellently with hot and cold coffee, responding to the global sugar-reduction trend that continues to strengthen.

Sunfrost:

Pie mix – for the holiday, Sunfrost launches a limited-edition pie mix including broccoli, cauliflower, and onion, chopped for easy and convenient preparation of a festive and tasty pie.

Purple and white onion pie mix – sliced onions for quick and easy preparation of a variety of holiday recipes such as pies and pastries. Purple and white onion pie mix (credit: Tnuva/PR)

Maadanot:

Focaccia – special edition for the holiday – a package with 2 focaccias and two seasoning sachets for seasoning before baking (coarse salt, rosemary, and thyme). Only 10 minutes of baking in the oven and it’s ready to serve.

Puff pastry squares – the beloved product returns to shelves. 20 ready-to-fill dough squares for a variety of sweet and savory pastries, with minimal kitchen work time.

Tnuva Fish:

Salmon cubes – high-quality 100% salmon cubes for quick stir-frying in a pan or baking in the oven, suitable as a meal or a salad topping.

Chongo coated fish – breaded fish snacks suitable for children.