Without rolling, without hard work: Crispy sushi squares like in restaurants

Let’s admit it: Very few people succeed in making proper sushi at home. It never turns out as beautiful, precise, and balanced as it does in restaurants. But Neta Loya has an amazing trick we’re going to adopt from now on. She calls it crispy sushi rice — we prefer calling it “sushi bruschetta.”

After cooking the sushi rice, she spreads it in a pan and sends it to the fridge. Then she cuts it into squares (or uses a cutter for circles) and gives them a light fry for that crunchy, delicious texture.

On the sushi bruschetta, she spreads fresh avocado seasoned with Asian flavors and tops it with red tuna tartare. But of course, you can play with it — use the vegetables and fish that you like and have on hand.

This is a great serving idea for festive entertaining, a refreshing and fun dinner for kids, and even a wonderful and romantic starter. In short, this recipe is definitely going into your favorites.

Crispy sushi squares (credit: Alon Messika, Styling: Yael Magen) Crispy Sushi Rice with Tuna Tartare and Avocado

Recipe by: Neta Loya

20 minutes of work, 2.5 hours total, easy to make, 2 serves

Ingredients:

1 cup sushi rice

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups boiling water

2 tablespoons black sesame

100 grams fresh red tuna, finely chopped for tartare

3 stalks chives, chopped

2 ripe avocados

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3 tablespoons ponzu sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

Fresh red chili, sliced

Preparation:

How to make crispy sushi rice with tuna tartare and avocado?

1. Place the sushi rice and salt in a pot and pour the boiling water over it. Cover and cook over low heat for 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave the pot covered for another 10 minutes.

2. Open the lid, add the black sesame, and stir the rice gently with a wooden spoon.

3. Transfer the rice to a square or rectangular pan, flatten and press it down with a wooden spoon. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1–2 hours (can also be prepared the night before).

4. Turn the rice out onto a cutting board and cut into small squares or use a cutter to make circles.

5. Heat 3–4 tablespoons of oil in a pan and fry the rice pieces on both sides until golden. Place on a paper towel and meanwhile prepare the remaining ingredients.

6. the avocado with the vinegar and one tablespoon of soy sauce until smooth.

7. In a bowl, mix the tuna with ponzu sauce, sesame oil, and chives. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

8. Assemble the dish: Spread avocado cream on each crispy rice piece, top with about a teaspoon of tuna tartare, and place a chili slice on top. Serve immediately.

Neta Loya, in collaboration with Sugat