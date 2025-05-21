You definitely don’t need to sweat in Pilates for tights like Adel Bespalov’s

1. Linen dress by Massimo Dutti

What? The color that’s not about to let go of us anytime soon—and we’re totally fine with that. A dress made of 100% linen, in a maxi cut with excellent and relaxed flow, and a collar-neck closure that sets the classic tone. We really loved it.

How much? NIS 549.

Where? In the brand’s stores and online store.

Grainy scrub by NUXE (credit: PR)

2. Grainy scrub by NUXE

What? Two products from the French skincare brand’s Very Rose line—the first, the scrub you see here, a facial exfoliator for gentle and non-abrasive peeling. Cleans, softens, and beautifies the skin thanks to rose water extract and ground apricot seeds. The second, a cleansing gel that takes on the task of removing every makeup particle and leaving the skin refreshed without drying it.

How much? Scrub: NIS 119 for 75 ml | Cleansing gel: NIS 95 for 150 ml.

Where? Super-Pharm, Guilty website, and selected pharmacies. Checkered set by Z sport & Adel Bespalov (credit: SHAI FRANCO)

3. Checkered set by Z sport & Adel Bespalov

What? Brown-and-white check print courtesy of the latest joint drop from the activewear brand and Adel Bespalov. Flared tights with a mid-rise and noticeable elasticity, with front slits at the hem. A matching top with a V-neckline and a nice twist fold—note, it comes without padding and without an insert opening.

How much? Tights: NIS 219, Top: NIS 129.

Where? On the online store. Face sunscreen by Sun Bum (credit: Sun Bum Glow)

4. Face sunscreen by Sun Bum

What? Our desire and commitment to apply facial sunscreen sometimes clash with the big downer of greasy, heavy creams on the skin. In this case, there’s full attention to all those factors, in the Daily Glow that offers UV protection and moisture, SPF30 with a subtle tint that gives the result of a gently tanned, glowing complexion. The bonus: the familiar banana-vanilla scent that accompanies the brand’s products.

How much? 23 dollars (about NIS 80) for 59 ml.

Where? James Richardson Duty Free.

Crocheted clutch by Top Ten (credit: Shalev Ariel) 5. Crocheted clutch by Top Ten

What? One of our hobbies: walking into stores that offer sane prices for fun pieces. Top Ten’s new campaign featuring Eden Pines presents a bag that can refresh any look during the scorching summer months. A crocheted clutch with envelope closure, in a stunning light blue shade.

How much? NIS 99.90.

Where? Brand stores. Frida Kahlo T-shirt by Bgood (credit: PR)

6. Frida Kahlo T-shirt by Bgood

What? T-shirt lovers, take note: never mind the laughable price of this shirt—how fun is it to update your “basic” T-shirt shelf with a small artistic touch? A peach-colored T-shirt with the iconic image of painter Frida Kahlo on the front, made of 100% cotton of course.

How much? NIS 29.90.

Where? At the chain’s stores and online store. Sunglasses by Vintage Frames (credit: courtesy of the brand)

7. Sunglasses by Vintage Frames

What? The luxury super-brand is making aliyah and stocking eyewear stores with its updated take on the worlds of vintage and hip-hop. Among the various lines, you’ll also find lenses in changing colors—here’s a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses in a rectangular-rounded frame with a metallic finish in old-school rap style.

How much? NIS 1,350.

Where? In optical stores across the country.