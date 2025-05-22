Seasonings, snacks, treats: The new products on the shelves

Pizza Seasoning, Domino’s Pizza

The pizza giant is launching one of the most "how-did-no-one-think-of-this-before" moves, in a limited and entirely justified edition.

The large seasoning shaker (120 grams, NIS 15) is designed to prevent unnecessary searches in the depths of forgotten drawers, and is sold on the website and app in a standard saltshaker format. From there, it’s a short trip to pizza—and far beyond (bored vegetable salad, we’re talking to you). Vanilla Blondie Pecan Ice Cream and Piña Colada Sorbet Pack, Ben & Jerry’s (credit: Ben & Jerry's )

The local branch of the ice cream giant is landing a proven international hit in Israel and expanding a proven local favorite, just in time for rising temperatures—and passions.

Ben & Jerry’s Vanilla Blondie Pecan ice cream (NIS 24.90) pretty much explains itself, but also adds a few exclamation marks to the pint—cream, of course, pieces of caramelized nuts, blondie brownie, and salted caramel swirl. The result is sweet, full of textures, works great with a warm cake underneath, or as a straight-from-the-freezer classic, with a spoon.

At the same time, the company is bringing its personal-sized Piña Colada sorbet into a four-pack format (NIS 27.90 for four 100-gram servings) without changing a thing about the original—coconut, pineapple, and pieces of fruit in a refreshing, vegan-friendly combination suited to the heat. New snacks, Free (credit: FREE)

The to-go health brand from Schestowitz is carrying out a unifying branding initiative, sharpening its messaging and expanding shelf options.

Thus, the Free family offers granola products, crackers, and cereal bars based on natural ingredients and free of added sugar. Newcomers include a salty caramel and dark chocolate peanut-almond bar, and a cranberry and dark chocolate peanut-almond bar—both gluten-free, with great potential to satisfy a sweet craving, fill a late afternoon break, or fulfill the need for something good on the go. Price: NIS 17.90 for a pack of four. Bake Rolls, 7 Days (credit: 7 Days)

Bake Rolls, 7 Days

The European pastry-snack brand is expanding local offerings with an addictive new series.

“Bake Rolls” from Seven Days (and Diplomat) are a little bit toast, a little bit rusk, and a little bit thin bagel, baked twice for extra crispiness. The series currently includes salt and garlic flavors, and works great as a base for spreads or dips, as a shortcut to croutons, or just as is, as an uninhibited snack.