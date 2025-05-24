Your most romantic getaway: Recommended destinations in Europe for couples

With all due respect (and much is due!) to family vacations with the kids, many destinations in Europe were practically "born" for romantic getaways for couples. Just arrive – and in return, you'll find plenty of romantic scenes, alongside attractions from the worlds of culture, history, nature, and cuisine. After all, it's Europe...

Here are eight recommended destinations in Europe for couples, some of them perhaps obvious and others – a bit surprising.

Paris, France

Okay, we promised there would be some obvious destinations, but what can you do – Paris always wins. The "City of Lights" remains one of the most romantic destinations in the world. The combination of stunning architecture, an art scene, and a special atmosphere makes Paris perfect for couples.Don't miss: A relaxed walk along the banks of the Seine at sunset, a visit to the Eiffel Tower (especially at night when it's illuminated), wandering through the artistic Montmartre district, a visit to the Sacré-Cœur Basilica, and of course – a romantic meal in a classic French restaurant.

Santorini, Greece

Here we’ll start with an important note: visiting off-season will do the job much better, since it’s a very popular destination that attracts many tourists. In any case, the famous Greek island with its white houses and blue domes offers breathtaking views and unforgettable sunsets.Don't miss: Watching the sunset from the village of Oia, a boat ride around the volcanic caldera (called a "volcanic sunset cruise"), visits to the island's unique beaches like the Red Beach and the Black Beach, and wine tastings at atmospheric local wineries.

Venice, Italy

As with Santorini, the more you avoid the peak of tourist season – the more romantic it gets. The city of canals offers a wonderfully romantic experience (even if it’s particularly touristy) with its narrow alleys, photogenic gondolas, and magnificent Italian architecture everywhere you look.Don't miss: A gondola ride (we already said it – but it’s definitely a must), a visit to St. Mark’s Square and the famous basilica of the same name, a walk across the Rialto Bridge considered an architectural gem, and an intimate dinner at a small restaurant far from the tourist crowds. St. Mark’s Square, Venice (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Prague, Czech Republic

This city has earned many nicknames: from "the city of a hundred spires" to "the golden city." Visit – and you’ll understand. In any case, Prague offers a fairytale-like atmosphere from the Middle Ages, with stunning Gothic architecture and cobbled alleyways.Don't miss: A romantic walk across the historic Charles Bridge in the evening, a visit to Prague Castle, wandering through the old town and watching the famous astronomical clock ("the Prague Orloj"). Want to take it up a notch? Try attending a classical music concert in one of the historic concert halls. Yes, even if you're not really into classical music...

Amsterdam, Netherlands

This colorful city with its free-spirited vibe offers a perfect mix of culture, history, and a uniquely special feeling that’s hard to put into words. No wonder people keep coming back.Don't miss: A romantic canal cruise in the canal district, designated a World Heritage Site, cycling in the picturesque Vondelpark, a visit to famous museums like the Van Gogh Museum, and a walk through the floating flower market. After all, romance and flowers definitely go hand in hand. Amsterdam, Netherlands (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Barcelona, Spain

This beautiful Catalan city combines modern and ancient architecture, great beaches, excellent restaurants, and above all – a vibrant atmosphere.Don't miss: A tour of Gaudí’s stunning architectural works like the Sagrada Família and Park Güell, a relaxed couples' stroll along the famous La Rambla boulevard, wandering through the Gothic Quarter in the old city, and a tapas dinner for two at a local restaurant – preferably with minimal tourists...

The Lakes of Northern Italy

Turns out the lakes of Northern Italy are appealing not just to families on star-shaped road trips, but also to couples. The Como and Garda areas offer breathtaking scenery, luxurious villas you can rent, and an authentic Italian experience far from the hustle and bustle of big cities.Don't miss: Visiting the picturesque villages along the lakeshores, a romantic boat ride on the lake, and a couples' dinner at a restaurant with a lake view. Como Lake, Northern Italy (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Vienna, Austria

The "City of Music" offers classic elegance, magnificent palaces, historic cafés where it’s a pleasure to lounge for hours, and a romantic atmosphere that’s hard to resist.Don't miss: A visit to the grand Schönbrunn Palace and its manicured gardens, listening to a classical music concert in one of the famous halls, a stroll through the Belvedere Palace gardens, and an authentic experience in one of Vienna’s iconic cafés, with a slice of classic Sachertorte.