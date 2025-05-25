A new engineering marvel in ultra-thin hardware: Meet the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd today (Tuesday) unveiled the full specifications of the Galaxy S25 Edge — the newest addition to the Galaxy S series, a remarkably thin and unprecedented phone in its category. Designed with a focus on aesthetics and durability, the Galaxy S25 Edge offers the perfect blend of professional performance and a robust titanium frame at just 5.8 mm thick. Building on the legacy of the S series, the S25 Edge features Galaxy’s iconic AI camera, unlocking unprecedented creativity in a lightweight and portable device.

“The Galaxy S25 Edge is not just another thin phone. The precise engineering design that brought this revolutionary phone to life reflects Galaxy’s commitment to overcoming barriers — enabling us to deliver exceptionally high-quality and unexpected user experiences around the world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “The S25 Edge is not only a breakthrough in its category; it also acts as a catalyst for innovation across the entire mobile industry.”

A Sleek, Elegant, and Remarkably Strong Design

With a slim body just 5.8 mm thick, the Galaxy S25 Edge is an engineering marvel that incorporates nearly all the design elements of modern smartphones into an even more compact and comfortable user experience. Weighing only 163 grams, the device’s frame presents a refined and balanced blend of form and function — taking thin phones to the next level while remaining faithful to the unified structure of the Galaxy S series.

Alongside this efficient and flowing profile comes exceptional durability. The precisely contoured edges and strong titanium frame provide lasting protection for everyday use. The front screen is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 — the latest in high-durability engineered ceramic glass — ensuring vitality and uncompromising strength.

Dynamic Creativity with a Pocket-Sized 200MP Camera

The slim and lightweight design of the Galaxy S25 Edge empowers users to capture life’s most exciting moments and express their creativity anywhere, anytime, with greater ease than ever before. The wide-angle 200MP lens enhances the iconic photography experience of the Galaxy S series and takes night photography to a whole new level. With ultra-high resolution, users enjoy sharper images and clearer shots thanks to larger pixels — enabling photos that are 40% brighter in low-light conditions. The 12MP ultra-wide sensor features autofocus, supporting detailed macro photography and further enhancing creative flexibility.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the ProVisual Engine, customized for the Galaxy S25 series and packed with professional-grade enhancements — such as sharper rendering of details in clothing or plants and more natural, realistic skin tones in portrait photos. All the AI-based editing features beloved by fans, including Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist, have been carried over from the Galaxy S25 series — resulting in a combination of creative tools and editing capabilities in a form factor never seen before.

High-End Performance Expertly Integrated into an Ultra-Thin Design

The Galaxy S25 Edge is engineered to deliver premium performance, beginning with the Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy mobile platform — the same processor powering every Galaxy S25 device worldwide. This chipset, specially optimized by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., boosts the Galaxy S25 Edge’s built-in AI processing capabilities and ensures fast, reliable performance throughout the day. And if that weren’t enough, the Galaxy S25 Edge stays cool even during extended use, thanks to a newly redesigned vapor chamber that is now thinner and wider, ensuring stable heat dissipation.

Consistent with the Galaxy S series’ high performance standards, the Galaxy S25 Edge features advanced and efficient AI image processing with ProScaler, delivering a 40% improvement in screen image upscaling. The device is also equipped with Samsung’s proprietary Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) for mobile devices.

A Trusted Companion with Galaxy AI

With Galaxy AI integrated into nearly every touchpoint on the Galaxy S25 Edge, the device delivers an intuitive, context-based mobile AI experience unlike anything seen before. Users enjoy personalized and versatile AI features with the peace of mind that their personal data remains protected at all times.

Like other devices in the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy S25 Edge includes AI agents that work seamlessly across multiple apps — acting as a true AI companion to help users complete tasks more easily. Galaxy AI is now even more deeply woven into daily routines. The Now Brief and Now Bar features support third-party apps to enhance convenience and provide helpful reminders during everyday activities like commuting, dining, and more.

Thanks to the powerful integration of Galaxy and Google, the Galaxy S25 Edge brings the latest Gemini innovations to more users. For example, with the new Gemini Live capabilities for camera and screen sharing, users can show Gemini Live what’s on their screen or in their environment — and carry on a real-time conversation at the same time.

AI-based experiences on the Galaxy S25 Edge are not only convenient — they are also developed with a strong focus on privacy. On-device AI processing ensures data security through Samsung Knox Vault, continuing Samsung’s unwavering commitment to delivering fully user-centric mobile experiences without ever compromising privacy.

With excellent performance and a design inspired by unique artistry, the Galaxy S25 Edge offers professional-grade photography, personalized AI experiences, and many other advantages. It challenges expectations of what a smartphone can achieve — all within a remarkably thin form factor.