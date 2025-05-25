“A mission-driven initiative”: Reservist develops mental health support app

At a time when Israel’s security situation is creating heavy psychological burdens for soldiers and civilians alike, and waiting times for therapeutic and psychological care continue to grow longer, the Aurora app offers an advanced technological response in the field of mental health support. It was developed in the Software Engineering Department at SCE – Sami Shimon College of Engineering.

As part of their final project and under the guidance of Dr. Irina Rabaev, three students – Oria Hazan, Osnat Shabtai, and Matan Nitzan – created an integrated system designed to provide immediate and personalized support for individuals dealing with trauma, stress, and emotional distress, especially during crises and uncertain situations.

The system, named Aurora – symbolizing the emergence of light after darkness – combines advanced artificial intelligence technologies with an interactive chatbot. It “analyzes” the user after registration and interaction with the chat, and accordingly offers coping tools. Through the app, users gain access to 24/7 support, including emotional guidance and assistance, breathing exercises, meditations, and emotional regulation tools, alongside a social platform that allows users to share experiences and exchange peer support.

One of the development team members, Matan Nitzan, serves as a training officer in the National Rescue Unit of the Home Front Command. Since the outbreak of the war, she has completed more than 300 days of reserve duty and, during her service, was exposed to the severe distress experienced by fellow soldiers. The partners of Oria and Osnat, her teammates, are Golani fighters who served for an extended period during the war. “From our personal experience, we realized there was a need for a technological solution that would bring real value to the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who, since October 7th, have been experiencing distress, waiting months for an appointment with a psychologist, needing emotional support or seeking information about realizing their rights,” says Matan.

“The system is not meant to replace professional treatment, but rather to serve as an accessible, available, and safe layer of support for anyone, at any time,” emphasizes Dr. Rabaev. She adds, “Aurora is not just an app – it is a mission-driven initiative. Beyond the technological development, the team conducted market research, user surveys, a literature review, and consulted with professionals in the medical and legal fields to ensure regulatory compliance, safety, and reliability.”

The system will be presented to the general public at the SCE Tech Fest 25 – the South’s largest technology festival – which will take place at the college between June 22–26, 2025.