Delta launches Stitch collection for perfect family style

The beloved blue monster from Hawaii is back to conquer both screens and wardrobes. Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated movie Lilo & Stitch, Delta is launching a new Mini Me collection inspired by the beloved character, allowing parents and children to dress in matching style.

The collection, which will be available on the Delta website and in stores, offers a variety of items designed for fans of the cinematic character. It includes short and long pajamas, swimwear, and complementary accessories such as bags, slippers, underwear, and socks. Delta nightgown, NIS 99.90 (credit: OR DANON)

The items were designed to combine optimal comfort with precise styling, enabling the perfect family photo—or simply a pampering summer evening together. Prices range from NIS 29.90 to NIS 199.90, offering solutions for every budget.

This is not the first time Delta ventures into Disney’s world of content. The Israeli chain is known for collaborations with international brands and iconic characters, allowing parents and children to enjoy a shared clothing experience.