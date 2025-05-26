Powerful, portable laptop for gamers and creators by ASUS

There’s no doubt — it’s a great time to be a gamer. The gaming industry is reaching new heights, and so are the tools available to us players, especially when it comes to laptops. One standout is the new laptop in ASUS’s ROG series: The ROG Strix SCAR 18 — a portable powerhouse for gamers and content creators.

Before diving into the exceptional performance of this powerful and pricey machine, we have to talk about the design. True, it won’t make a real difference when you’re deep in online battles or strategic thinking in complex games, but it adds value for anyone who appreciates aesthetics, advanced design, and a sci-fi vibe.

The laptop features RGB lighting around the chassis and an AniMe Vision display on the lid, allowing users to show custom animations using 810 LEDs. It weighs 3.30 kg — not exactly feather-light — but considering it’s a highly advanced gaming laptop, this is a serious weight reduction compared to previous generations, making it far more portable than before.

In terms of performance, this laptop can do anything you want — and then some. At its heart lies an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with 24 cores. Alongside it is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with 24GB of GDDR7 memory, delivering impressive graphical performance, including support for DLSS 4, advanced Ray Tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex 2. This combination enables smooth operation of heavy games and software, even at high resolutions. ASUS gaming laptop (credit: LIOR NOVIK)

The laptop comes with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600MHz, upgradeable to 6400MHz, and storage of up to 4TB. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and offers advanced connectivity with two Thunderbolt 5 ports, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 2.5G Ethernet port.

The SCAR 18 is equipped with an 18-inch ROG Nebula HDR display featuring a Mini LED panel at 2.5K resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time. With support for Dolby Vision HDR and NVIDIA G-SYNC, it ensures a sharp, colorful, and smooth viewing experience — whether gaming or creating content.

The LED keyboard is very comfortable to use, and overall, the laptop feels pleasant to sit with — it doesn’t weigh heavily on your lap or get too hot (a common issue with laptops during intensive use). It includes per-key RGB lighting, dedicated media keys, and Overstroke technology for enhanced typing responsiveness. Additionally, the laptop features a touchpad that is 36% larger than the previous generation, speakers supporting Dolby Atmos, and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation.

To handle the heat produced by such powerful hardware, ASUS integrated an advanced cooling system that includes a full-length vapor chamber, three fans, 0.1mm thick cooling fins, and Conductonaut Extreme — a liquid metal compound that improves heat dissipation. The keyboard also has ventilation zones to help maintain low temperatures even during extended gaming sessions. Gamer (credit: INGIMAGE)

The laptop includes a powerful 90Wh battery with very fast charging capabilities. However, due to its high-end hardware, battery life is limited, especially under heavy loads. During gaming or resource-intensive tasks, battery life ranges from 53 minutes to 1 hour and 23 minutes, depending on usage intensity and system settings. For lighter tasks like web browsing or watching videos, you can expect 4 to 7.5 hours of battery life, depending on power-saving settings and screen brightness. For example, in a web browsing test, the laptop lasted about 7 hours and 41 minutes.

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 is undoubtedly one of the most powerful laptops currently on the market. With a price tag of NIS 24,990, it’s certainly expensive — but it comes equipped with top-tier hardware, an advanced cooling system, and cutting-edge features including AI capabilities that enrich the overall user experience.