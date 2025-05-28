From cherries to wine: The Golan Wine Festival’s month of flavors and fun

When the black basalt soil meets the fine grape vineyards and the cherry trees full of fruit, a special magic happens that occurs only once a year in the Golan. The Golan Wine Festival, taking place this year from May 23 to June 30, 2025, is not just a wine tasting event — it is a full cultural celebration offering a rich variety of experiences, flavors, and performances set against the unique landscape of the Golan Heights.

For nearly a month and a half, wineries, restaurants, and tourist sites throughout the Golan will open to the public with a rich program including performances by leading artists, professional wine workshops, special tasting evenings, and unique tours — all set against the backdrop of blooming purple lavender and ripe red cherries.

The Golan Terroir — the fertile basalt soil, unique climate, and elevation — have created ideal conditions for growing quality wine grapes. “In the Golan, there are 15,500 dunams of vineyards, with 200 dunams added in just the last two years,” the festival organizers note. “This is the largest agricultural expansion in the region, and currently more than 21 wineries operate in the Golan.”

The festival is a rare opportunity to get to know the richness of the Golan wine world up close, with wineries specializing in different varieties — from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot in the northern Golan, through Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay, to varieties like Muscat Canelli and Petit Syrah in the southern Golan. Vineyards in the Quneitra Valley (credit: Yosef Diner)

Live Performances Among the Vineyards

One of the unique things about the Golan Wine Festival is the combination of wine experience with music. This year, three main performances will take place: Eifo Hayeled will perform at Ramat Hagolan Winery on June 6 with all your favorite hits. Doors open at 12:30, and the show starts at 14:00. Jimbo J will bring his familiar energy to Har Odem Winery on June 20 with a full band performance. Hasmchot Band will sweep the audience at the SashaDa wine bar in Neve Ativ on June 27, with a show promising an unforgettable atmosphere.

Ticket prices for the shows range from NIS 110 to NIS 125, and it is recommended to book in advance through the festival website.

Wine Workshops, Tastings, and Unique Experiences

Beyond the performances, the festival offers a rich variety of events dedicated to the world of wine: The Cabernet Franc Festival — the first of its kind in Israel — will open the events on May 23 at Tel Shifon Winery. The event will include tastings of this special variety from various Israeli wineries in the perfect setting of vineyards and the northern Golan landscape.

“Israeli Chutzpah” — a wine workshop at Selukia Winery in Katzrin (June 6), which will reveal the uniqueness of Israeli wine. Tel Shifon Winery (credit: Eden Leah Lerer)

“White on White” — a workshop dedicated to refreshing white wines, perfect for summer, taking place at Skoria Winery in Kanaf Moshav (June 12).

Wine Sideways — a guided tour and wine tastings at the small wineries of the Golan Heights (June 6).

“An Evening of Stars and Wine” — perhaps the most special event of the festival, combining star gazing with tastings of local wine under expert guidance. The event will be held on two dates (June 13 and 19).

“This is not just a wine tasting,” explains one of the guides, “but a comprehensive experience connecting the history of the Golan, the unique terroir, and the flavors that develop with every sip.” Cherry Picking (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

Benefits and Attractions Throughout the Golan

What makes the Golan Wine Festival particularly unique is the wide cooperation of all tourism businesses in the area. During the festival month, dozens of tourist attractions, accommodations, and restaurants will offer special benefits:

Cherry and berry picking — at the Horse and Cherry Farm, El-Rom picking, and the “Cherry of the Golan” complex, you can enjoy discounted prices or free entry upon presenting festival tickets.

Experiential lodging — from cabins and rural hospitality to boutique hotels like Aluma Hotel in Givat Yoav, which offers a complimentary bottle of wine from Golan boutique wineries.

Culinary experiences — “Taste with the Golan” offers culinary tours with a complimentary cherry package, “Eat with Liraz” combines Italian cooking workshops with local produce, and “Gillis — The Meat Study House” restaurant pampers diners with a special dessert during the festival period.

Chocolate workshops — visitor centers “De Karina” and “Chocolady” also joined the celebration with special benefits combining the worlds of chocolate and wine.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the various events, you can visit the Golan Tourism website.