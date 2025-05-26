For picnics, work, or school: Muffins everyone loves

Individual muffins are an easy and tasty solution for the little ones' dinner and a great addition to brunch. They’re easy and convenient to pack for a picnic, the playground, or even for work, and they can serve as a sandwich substitute to send with the kids in the morning to school.

This time, instead of the well-known corn or olive muffins, Orly Peli-Bronshtein makes the small pastries with grated sweet potato and quinoa. The sweet potato adds color and a sweet taste loved by all, and the quinoa adds—not only high nutritional value—but also a wonderful texture to the small muffins.

Quinoa and Sweet Potato Muffins

Recipe by: Orly Peli-Bronshtein

20 minutes work, 50 minutes total, easy to make, 12 units Sweet potato and quinoa muffins (credit: Alon Messika, Styling: Yael Magen)

Ingredients

⅔ cup quinoa

1 sweet potato

2 green onion stalks

1 container yogurt (at least 3% fat)

2 eggs

1 garlic clove

1 cup flour (you can use whole wheat or half-and-half)

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp dried herbs (herb mix / oregano / thyme)

Salt

Ground black pepper

Preparation

How to make quinoa and sweet potato muffins?

1. Preheat oven to 180°C.

2. Place the quinoa in a strainer and rinse under running water. Transfer to a pot with boiling water and cook for 15 minutes, until soft. Drain and cool.

3. Meanwhile, grate the sweet potato into a bowl. Chop the green onion and add it to the sweet potato bowl along with the quinoa, eggs, garlic, and yogurt. Mix.

4. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, and dried herbs. Add to the wet mixture and mix gently until a uniform mixture is obtained. It’s recommended to avoid overmixing to maintain fluffiness.

5. Pour the mixture into greased muffin tins or ones lined with baking paper and bake for 15–20 minutes, or until the muffins are set but a toothpick inserted comes out dry.

Orly Peli-Bronshtein, in collaboration with Sugat