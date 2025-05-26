From the ocean to the plate: How to know your tuna is healthy and high-quality

Why is everyone talking about tuna lately? If you don’t know, you’ve probably missed one of the hottest trends in the Israeli kitchen. In recent years, more and more Israelis are turning tuna from an emergency pantry solution into a central part of the daily menu: In family dinners, cooked dishes, school or work sandwiches, and even as a quick and available protein source for people who work out.

It's no wonder our social media feeds are full of easy recipes from busy moms to muscular fitness fans. A quick look at shopping carts in the supermarket also reveals that we are consuming more tuna than ever. So what makes tuna such a popular food star? So what should we really check before putting a can of tuna in the shopping cart?

A Burst of Nutritional Value

First of all, tuna is simply a nutritional bomb. With a serious load of high-quality protein, along with omega-3, iron, magnesium, and vitamin D — it's a true superfood that comes in a small and convenient can. But what’s really interesting is that tuna is not just another fish. Unlike other fish, it’s less "fishy" in taste, which makes it especially loved by children who tend to grimace at the smell of fish, and people of all ages who usually stay away from seafood.

Because if we're already adding healthy protein to our daily diet, we'd better make sure it's a quality product. So what should we really check before putting a can of tuna in the shopping cart?

The experts at StarKist Tuna explained what we must pay attention to:

First of all, it’s important to make sure it’s 100% high-quality tuna. Sounds obvious? Not necessarily. Not all brands ensure that the can contains tuna — and only tuna. The commitment to 100% high-quality tuna is not just a marketing slogan, but a guiding principle that should steer the entire production process.

Beyond that, it’s important to note where the tuna comes from. For example, tuna fish that grow in clean tropical waters, far from polluted shores, are simply tastier and healthier. High-quality tuna is what is professionally referred to as WILD CATCH, meaning fish caught in the heart of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, in clean tropical regions far from sources of industrial pollution.

And here’s something not many people know: StarKist uses a type of tuna called skipjack. This is a tuna species that reaches up to 10 kg in weight, with a relatively short life cycle. Why does that matter? Because such fish contain especially low levels of mercury (less than one-fifth of the permitted standard!), and their meat is juicier than larger tuna species. In short – tastier, healthier.

But perhaps the most important detail when it comes to taste quality is which part of the fish ends up in the can. High-quality tuna should include only the fillet parts — the lightest and finest part of the fish. In a meticulous production process, each fish goes through a manual separation of the fillet from the rest of the fish parts, such as skin, scales, and dark meat. This work requires skill and ensures that only the highest-quality meat reaches your plate.

The journey from the ocean to the supermarket shelf is long, so it’s important that strict quality control processes are in place along the way. The production plants should have an established quality control system and approval for export to the European Union. Moreover, they must comply with strict quality standards such as ISO9001, HACCP, and BRC.

Wait, but it’s “canned food”… is it really healthy? The answer is yes! First, let’s say the word “canned” can be a bit misleading. Although it’s in a can, quality tuna contains no preservatives. The secret lies in the sterilization process — heating at high temperature that kills bacteria and extends the product’s shelf life to three to five years. This is also what makes tuna a great emergency solution — whether your stomach is growling while the stores are closed and there’s nothing at home, or even if the apocalypse has arrived — you can always count on a quality can of tuna waiting in the cupboard.

It’s also worth looking for the “Dolphin Safe” symbol, which indicates that the tuna fishing was done under conditions that protect the lives of dolphins and other marine creatures. Because high-quality tuna isn’t just about excellent taste, but also about environmental responsibility.

From the Can to a Winning Dish

Tuna is one of those rare products that fit perfectly into a balanced diet with ease of use and great taste. It’s suitable for a wide variety of uses — from a quick tuna salad, a pasta topping or homemade sushi, to upgrading a plain omelet. You can also heat or cook it (not in the metal can, of course), and prepare a hot, delicious meal in minutes. We made tuna patties that were devoured the moment they were served.

So next time you’re standing in front of the tuna shelf at the supermarket, remember: Not all tuna is the same. Look for the 100% high-quality tuna, the fish from the heart of the ocean, the premium fillet cuts, and the thorough quality control processes every step of the way.

