Between laughter and fights: The reality (and magic) of vacationing with teenagers

First Morning of the Trip. It's 7:00 AM, and the pre-arranged tour is approaching—but instead of enthusiastic teens jumping out of bed, you're usually dealing with sleepy adolescents murmuring from under the covers, "Just five more minutes"... and from the other side of the room, you already hear a dramatic complaint about hunger. Sound familiar? Welcome to the reality of a family trip with teenagers. Before despair takes over, take a deep breath—there are solutions, and they're actually quite simple. Here are some lessons learned (sometimes the hard way) on family journeys with impatient but charming teenagers.

When teenagers participate in decision-making—from choosing the destination to picking attractions—their engagement and commitment to the trip increase dramatically (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Plan Together: When Teens Are Part of the Process

Even before booking flights, it's worth involving the teens in the planning. When teenagers participate in decision-making—from choosing the destination to picking attractions—their engagement and commitment to the trip increase dramatically. Ask them what interests them, suggest they research online, and even request they propose places or activities that appeal to them. You can hold a “family meeting,” make a vision board, or write a dream list—any method that helps everyone feel this is truly a family vacation, and not just the parents’ trip that they’re tagging along for.

In addition, it’s recommended to send them the final itinerary, hear their feedback, and prepare them for what’s to come. Teens like to know in advance, and early preparation can ease tension and make the first days smoother—especially for those who struggle with changes or have flight anxiety.

One more small matter that can make a big difference: Expectation setting. The night before the trip or during a family meal, discuss everyone’s desires—when to wake up, whether there’s free time, how much screen time is allowed, and which boundaries the parents want to uphold. A trip that includes open dialogue leads to much more peace and far fewer complaints.

And most importantly—don’t take it personally. Mood swings, sulky faces, or prolonged silence are part and parcel of adolescence (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Let Go (A Bit): Flexibility Is Key

Even the most accurate plan is bound to get disrupted—and that's totally okay. Teens may suddenly lose interest, tire faster, or just get moody. It’s smart to choose your “battles” and accept the rest with love.

Parents who ease up on control earn cooperation. Set clear safety boundaries in advance—but in all other areas, be flexible. If your son wants to wear the same t-shirt all week, or your daughter wants temporary hair dye—this is the time to go with the flow.

Flexibility can also mean adjusting the schedule: One day of sleeping in instead of visiting a museum can save the mood. Some families split up: One parent goes for a morning tour while the teens sleep in, then everyone meets up in the afternoon to continue together.

And most importantly—don’t take it personally. Mood swings, sulky faces, or prolonged silence are part and parcel of adolescence. When you accept it with understanding—the smiles slowly return.

Involve them in culinary choices—let them pick a restaurant or search for recommendations together in advance (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Don’t Run on Empty: Pause Before Hunger Strikes

Hunger in teenagers isn’t a minor issue—it’s a full-blown emergency. They can finish a full meal and within 15 minutes declare existential hunger. To avoid unnecessary meltdowns, it's important to be prepared with snacks, water bottles, and a willingness to make sudden stops.

Also, involve them in culinary choices—let them pick a restaurant or search for recommendations together in advance. This boosts engagement and creates a sense of control and willingness to try new flavors.

And most of all—remember that food is an experience. A local market, ice cream on the street, or tasting an unfamiliar dish—all of these can turn into unforgettable family moments.

Technology doesn’t stay home—and it doesn’t have to. Instead of fighting it, make the smartphone your ally (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Screens and Connection: Put the Phone on the Itinerary

Technology doesn’t stay home—and it doesn’t have to. Instead of fighting it, make the smartphone your ally. Even before the trip, teens can discover cool spots on TikTok, explore YouTube videos, or create a destination playlist themselves.

During the trip, it’s important to allow time for connecting with friends—chat, stories, or a quick video call. This isn’t detachment, but a legitimate social need at this age. However, as with everything—balance is key. Set rules together, like “no phones at meals” or “you can take pictures, but don’t get lost in the phone for too long.”

And setting a personal example makes all the difference—when parents also put the phone aside, the family vibe changes.

When teens feel their privacy is respected, they open up more (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Give Space—Gain Closeness

Even on a family vacation, not all the time has to be spent “together.” During adolescence, the need for personal space is essential—so find ways to allow it.

If the budget permits—choose accommodations with some separation: A suite with two rooms, a connecting door, or at least a quiet separate area. If not—even a designated seat in the car or time with headphones can make a difference.

Planned separation in activities can also save the trip: Dad and son go to a museum, mom and daughter go shopping—or vice versa. Sometimes, you can even allow the teen to be a little independent: Go out to grab food, walk around the hotel alone for fifteen minutes. This independence builds confidence—and gives the whole family a bit of breathing room.

An interesting paradox: When you give space—you get closer. When teens feel their privacy is respected, they open up more. And when they get alone time, they usually come back with a smile and more openness. The intimate moments—a quiet chat on a bench or a walk hand-in-hand—are the heartbeat of the trip.

And Finally, One Last Important Tip

A trip with teenagers can be rewarding, funny, moving—and surprising. And when traveling with teens, it’s best to prepare for the unpredictable: A suitcase that doesn’t arrive, a sudden illness, or an unexpected itinerary change.

