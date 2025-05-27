Dell presents a series with two advanced models for gamers and professional users

Dell Technologies launches the new Alienware computer series from the Aurora line. These are laptops focused on flexibility, adapting to any environment—from intensive gaming to study purposes, business travel, or waiting at the airport. Thanks to the innovative design, the new series allows a smooth transition between work, leisure, and entertainment from anywhere.

Alienware Aurora 16

The Alienware Aurora 16 is built with a professional audience in mind—competitive gamers, content creators, video editors, and designers. The model offers advanced technical specifications and a high-quality gaming experience. The computer comes with the Windows 11 operating system, with an option to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro according to the user's needs.

The computer has a processor of up to Intel Core Ultra 9 270H (24 MB cache, 14 cores, and speed up to 5.8 GHz). This is a processor based on the Meteor Lake architecture, which includes a dedicated AI engine (NPU) for real-time performance enhancement. The computer supports a graphics card model NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 with 8 GB of GDDR7 memory. This card allows full support for Ray Tracing and AI and provides a high-level gaming and content editing experience. The computer has up to 32 GB DDR5 memory and M.2 SSD storage with a total capacity of up to 512 GB.

The laptop comes with a 16-inch QHD+ screen and a resolution of 2560x1600, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a response time of 30 ms, and a brightness of 300 nits. The screen includes support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus technology for efficient power consumption management, as well as full compatibility with Dolby Vision for a stunning viewing experience. The computer is equipped with a 1080p FHD infrared camera with support for Windows Hello. Sound quality is enhanced thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and Smart AMP technology, which optimizes sound volume, along with two microphones and stereo speakers with a total output of 4W. The computer supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 communication technologies and includes two Thunderbolt 4 connections, USB 3.2, and HDMI 2.1. Dell's new computers (credit: PR)

The internal battery has a capacity of up to 96 Wh, providing especially long working time, and can be quickly charged with a 240W Slim charger, thanks to ExpressCharge technology that charges up to 80% of the battery in just one hour.

The physical structure of the computer includes a 4th generation Cryo-tech cooling system with two layered fans for improved airflow. The “Element 132” cooling design includes microscopic ventilation holes on the back of the computer for optimal ventilation. The computer body is made of lightweight aluminum in a Dark Metallic Moon shade, with customizable RGB lighting by zones.

The computer maintains a portable and convenient profile with a starting thickness of 14.05 mm and a starting weight of just 2.49 kg. The system also includes the Alienware Command Center—an advanced control interface for performance, cooling, and lighting management.

Alienware Aurora 16X

The new gaming computer Alienware Aurora 16X brings power, elegant design, and some of the most advanced technologies in the world, in a compact and portable body. It is a platform intended for professional gamers, content creators, and designers who demand maximum performance.

The computer has a processor of up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (38 MB cache, 24 cores) and speed up to 5.1 GHz. The processor is based on the new Meteor Lake architecture with Intel 4 technology and includes an NPU— a dedicated AI processing unit for performance improvement and workflow optimization. On the graphics side, the model comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card with 8 GB of GDDR7.

The computer’s display is 16 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a QHD+ resolution of 2560x1600. It supports an ultra-high refresh rate of 240 Hz, a 3 ms response time, and 500 nits brightness. The screen includes G-SYNC, Advanced Optimus, Dolby Vision, full-color coverage of 100%, DCI-P3 standard, and ComfortView Plus technology that reduces blue light exposure.

The computer is equipped with up to 64 GB of onboard DDR5 memory at a speed of 7467 MHz—an ultra-fast memory soldered to the motherboard with no upgrade option. For storage, it is possible to combine two M.2 (2280) SSD drives with a total capacity of up to 2 TB, with support for RAID 0 or RAID 1 configuration, according to the user's choice.

The innovative 4th generation Alienware Cryo-tech cooling system includes two “layered” fans (independent airflow layers), copper heat pipes, active thermal sensors, and a device back with 132 ventilation holes in the “Element 132” design. The airflow is planned to directly target the hottest components—for maximum performance even under load. Dell's new computers (credit: PR)

The computer's multimedia array includes a 1080p FHD infrared camera with facial recognition and support for Windows Hello, two studio-quality microphones, and two 2W speakers (totaling 4W), with full support for Dolby Atmos and Smart AMP technology for intelligent and dynamic sound processing.

In terms of connectivity, the computer supports Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) and Bluetooth 5.4 and includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 connection, and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports.

The 90 Wh battery ensures extended battery life and supports ExpressCharge technology for up to 80% charge within just one hour. The computer is accompanied by a compact 240W Slim charger—a power level suited to the performance it provides.

The external structure of the Aurora 16X features a lightweight aluminum body in the Dark Metallic Moon shade, with an aerodynamic metal chassis, zoned RGB lighting (AlienFX), a precise touchpad with Microsoft Precision technology, and an mSeries keyboard with per-key RGB lighting. Every design detail is intended to strengthen the sense of control and precision—both in gaming and professional work.

With the Alienware Command Center interface, every parameter can be controlled—from computer lighting to custom performance profiles. The integration of the NPU enables smart AI-based performance management—a significant innovation for professional and creative users. All this comes in a starting thickness of 14.05 mm and a weight of just 2.66 kg.