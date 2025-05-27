Cheeses, milk and yogurt: The new product line from Ramat Hagolan Dairy

Ramat Hagolan Dairy, under the new ownership of the company ZNLR (Zanlakal), which recently relaunched the dairy with upgraded infrastructure, the purchase of a new milk production line using advanced technology, and entry into new categories in the dairy field, has launched a new product line: Baby Mozzarella, Tzfatit, Brinza, Goat Feta, Delicate Bulgarian Cheese, Greek Yogurt 180g, Sheep Yogurt 180g, 24% Vanilla Cream, Chocolate Milk, and Banana-Flavored Milk Drink.

The Cheese Line

Delicate Bulgarian Cheese 5%: A soft and creamy cheese with balanced salinity, perfect for upgrading pastries, salads, and appetizers.

Delicate Tzfatit 5%: A semi-soft cheese with a mild dairy flavor and smooth texture, allowing easy slicing. Very mildly salted, perfect for light meals.

Goat Feta 16%: A salty cheese in Greek style, made from goat milk. Characterized by a rich and deep flavor typical of traditional goat cheeses. It has a delicate creamy texture that is easy to cut and crumble.

Sheep Brinza 18%: A salty cheese originating from the Balkans and Southeastern Europe. Its flavor is relatively mild compared to other salty cheeses, with a slight tanginess. It is made from cow's milk, sheep’s milk, or a mixture of both.

Unique on the Israeli market.

Baby Mozzarella Balls 19%: Small, soft cheese balls with an elastic texture and delicate, neutral taste.Their mild and balanced flavor makes them perfect for any immediate kitchen need.

Yogurts

Ramat Hagolan Dairy’s yogurt line allows white yogurt lovers to enjoy nostalgic moments of yogurt “with the taste of the past.” Yogurt with a unique texture and flavor, made from various types of milk – cow and sheep – with different fat percentages and in unique packaging sizes: a 180g cup for personal use and a 400g cup with a resealable lid for family use.

Greek Yogurt 6.5%: Greek-style yogurt, with a creamy texture, perfect for a moment of indulgence.

Sheep Yogurt: Yogurt made from sheep milk, with a rich flavor and unique texture. An authentic experience with a rustic scent and an old-fashioned taste.

Cream

Whipping Cream 24% Fat with Vanilla Flavor: Vanilla-flavored whipping cream intended for preparing a variety of desserts, fillings for pastries, and cake coatings, with maximum convenience and no effort. Offers a balance between lightness and airiness and a distinct and unique vanilla flavor, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of kitchen uses.

Milk Drinks

Chocolate Milk: Made from fresh milk, with a refreshing and sweet chocolaty taste. Suitable for any indulgent moment during the day.

Banana-Flavored Milk Drink: Made from fresh milk, with a delicate and sweet banana flavor. A light and refreshing delight with every sip.

Coffee Milk: Milk with a delicate vanilla flavor, perfect for frothing and completing the coffee experience. Shake for 20 seconds until a rich and indulgent foam is obtained, pour and enjoy.

With the acquisition of the dairy by the ZNLR company, agreements were signed with local farms in the Golan Heights region to ensure the supply of excellent milk originating from the Golan. Under the previous owners, “Ramat Hagolan Dairies” purchased 18 million liters of milk. Today, under ZNLR ownership, the dairy purchases 26 million liters of fresh milk from farms in the Golan Heights, with the intention to continue growing in quantity in the future.

The dairy, located at the highest point among all dairy locations in Israel, serves as a home for the production of high-quality dairy products at high standards. The farms working with the dairy, spread across the Golan Heights, provide unique natural conditions for the cows, who benefit from an ideal climate at an elevation of hundreds of meters above sea level – a significant factor contributing to the quality of the milk they produce.