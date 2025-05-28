Green is the warmest color: Aesthetic boutique products for the soul

Even the restrooms can smile. The premium Spanish brand NOKEN by PORCELANOSA lands in Israel – turning the bathroom into a designed space that is wild and elegant at the same time. The collection of sinks and toilets in surprising colors, like natural green with a matte finish, is everything we didn’t know we needed. And when the toilet is so beautiful – every visit becomes a spa experience. Price: Starting from NIS 10,030, available at the Porcelanosa showroom – 4 Hahoshlim, Herzliya.

Most beautiful when comfortable. The Ottoman armchair is the chicest thing you’ll find this season. It is elegant and inviting, characterized by a soft texture and plush upholstery for maximum comfort. The rounded lines create a timeless look, with a perfect modern touch for any stylish living space. Its colors convey the optimism of spring and a new beginning. Price: Starting from NIS 9,690, available at Habitat branches and website. The Ottoman armchair (credit: PR)

Wild and soft together. In INTIMISSIMI’s spring collection, we found a mesmerizing green set of bra and panties adorned with floral lace and a stunning architectural cut – the perfect combination of soft femininity and precise wildness. A set that is comfortable, uplifting, and the most “Jenny on the block.” Bra: NIS 249.90, panties: NIS 69.90, available in stores and online.

Bra and panties with floral lace decoration (credit: PR)

Jungle at home. The illustrator and designer Namooshka launched a new pillow collection featuring sweet cats and jungle elements – a playful blend of pets and wild design. The pillows bring spring, color, and joy to the sofa, bed, or favorite corner at home. Price: NIS 210, available on the Namooshka website. Namooshka: Pillow with a cat (credit: Tal Bedrack)

Architecture on the face. The innovative eyewear brand OPHY presents a new design that connects aesthetics to architecture – with wide green handmade frames and lenses that blur fatigue from the previous night. In Israel, only the sunglasses made in Italy are available. Price: NIS 1,700, available at selected optical stores. The innovative eyewear brand OPHY (credit: PR)

Five-finger blessing on your reflection. Keren Denis, a designer from Kiryat Tivon and WIZO Haifa graduate, offers acrylic mirrors with a handmade five-finger (Hamsa) design, precise laser cutting, and a printed background. They are made in Israel, blue-and-white, and upgrade any wall – like a design jewel with a statement. Price: starting from NIS 229, available on the Kerendenis website. Keren Denis’s Hamsa (credit: PR)

Lighting up the table. A ceramic bowl from the Sun series by the Dutch brand KLEVERING. The combination of two contrasting colors – white on one side and spring green on the other – highlights the unique shape inspired by sun rays, turning it into an impressive centerpiece for displaying fruits, vegetables, or whatever you wish. Price: NIS 289, available on the Tollmansdot website. Tollmansdot. Footed bowl. Price: NIS 289 (credit: PR)

Chocolate that touches the heart. Keren (COCO) Tal, a chocolatier with a huge heart and an interior design background, creates handmade chocolates inspired by galaxies and stars. Her green “Classic” package, which includes six large pralines, is the sweetest, most beautiful, and most precise comfort one could ask for these days. After beating cancer, Keren returned to the studio with even greater passion, because for her – chocolate also heals the soul. Price: NIS 80, available on the Cocokerental website. Chocolate by Keren (COCO) Tal (credit: EITAN WAXMAN)

Spring is not just a season – it is a reminder to grow again and bloom, precisely from difficulty. The above products are characterized by simple design, in a gentle green color that is pleasant to the eyes, calming to the soul, and nourishing to the spirit.