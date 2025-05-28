Spain’s best-kept culinary secret: The city that makes Madrid look outdated

At a safe distance from the tourist chaos of Barcelona’s beaches and Madrid’s boulevards hides a city that, for years, has managed to stay under the tourist radar. Bilbao, the unofficial capital of the Basque Country, offers a rare blend of culinary delights, architectural treasures, and deep cultural heritage — all without crowds snapping selfies at every corner.

It’s like discovering Barcelona twenty years ago. Everything is here — amazing food, dazzling art, vibrant nightlife — but the vibe has remained completely authentic.

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎Denis Treskanica‎‏ (@‏‎dtreskanica‎‏)‎‏

Bilbao’s modern appearance conceals a fascinating story of renewal. Just three decades ago, the city symbolized European industrial decline — a rusty port and crumbling factories. The decision to build the Guggenheim Museum, designed by architect Frank Gehry, was an unconventional gamble that paid off tremendously.

The innovative building, which looks like a twisting wave of titanium, sparked an urban revolution. It was followed by other projects: A public transportation system designed by Norman Foster, cultural centers, renovated river promenades, and impressive skyscrapers. Experts call it the “Guggenheim Effect” — an urban revival inspired by groundbreaking architecture. Guggenheim Museum Bilbao (credit: INGIMAGE)

Uncompromising Basque Identity

Unlike other tourist cities, Bilbao hasn’t lost its identity on the road to success. “When you arrive here, you still feel like you’re in the Basque Country,” a local tour guide emphasizes. “The Basque language is heard in the streets, traditions are carefully preserved, and local pride is felt in every corner.”

This feeling is especially evident in the local football team, Athletic Bilbao. Unlike Spain’s giant clubs, this team follows a unique policy: Only players of Basque origin may wear the red-and-white jersey. Despite the limitation, the team remains competitive and is a major source of pride for residents.

A Culinary Paradise Under the Radar

If there’s one thing food experts agree on, it’s that Bilbao is one of Europe’s top culinary cities. People may travel to neighboring San Sebastián for its famous restaurants, but the chefs themselves come to Bilbao to eat — any local foodie will tell you.

The city’s pintxos (Basque tapas) scene offers a culinary experience hard to find elsewhere. The Casco Viejo (Old Town) neighborhood fills up every evening with locals hopping from bar to bar, enjoying tiny culinary creations displayed on counters like miniature art exhibits.

The focus here is on high-quality ingredients and refined simplicity. There’s no attempt to impress with complex techniques — only pure flavor and seasonality.

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎Coffees around ️‎‏ (@‏‎exploring_coffee_‎‏)‎‏

One of Bilbao’s surprising advantages lies in its weather. Unlike the scorching heat of southern cities, the oceanic climate offers a pleasant and comfortable summer for walking around. “You can explore here even in August without collapsing from heat,” says a tour guide. “That’s rare in the Spanish summer.”

Thanks to its strategic location, visitors can combine a city experience with a quick escape to the stunning Atlantic coast, just a short drive away. Picturesque fishing villages, dramatic storm waves, and scenic coastal views create the perfect backdrop for a day trip.

While tourism in Bilbao is on the rise (this week the city is expected to host 80,000 British football fans for the Europa League final), it is still far from becoming a mass tourist destination. Direct flights from London, Manchester, and Bristol starting at £52 make it an accessible and tempting alternative to Spain’s better-known cities.