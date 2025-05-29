TUMI celebrates 50 years with a limited-edition golden jubilee collection

In honor of its golden jubilee, the international premium brand TUMI is launching a festive and luxurious limited and numbered capsule collection, which includes exclusive cases and items in an innovative design and a bright golden hue – Bullion Gold.

The collection offers a unique twist on the classic aluminum design from the 19 Degree series – with a refined golden interpretation of the brand’s iconic design symbol. “For TUMI’s 50th anniversary, we wanted to create something truly exceptional,” says Victor Sanz, the brand’s Creative Director. “And what could be more iconic and impressive than giving a new golden interpretation to our classic 19 Degree design? This collection symbolizes five decades of groundbreaking excellence in design and craftsmanship – and also a clear vision for a future of innovation and elegance.”

The collection includes four models:

A hard-shell business case with an original and luxurious design

A carry-on trolley suitcase

A hard case for watch collectors, for accessory lovers with a passion for precision

A feminine and elegant clutch bag – Minaudière, a refined evening item in a contemporary design

Each item is made of a lightweight and highly durable aluminum shell, featuring the diagonal lines associated with TUMI, and comes with a golden numbered tag indicating the jubilee series. The entire series includes only 250 units of each model, making the collection a coveted collector’s item among brand and style enthusiasts.

Select models from the collection will be available for purchase at TUMI flagship stores around the world – including in Israel, at the brand’s flagship boutique in the Ramat Aviv Mall, Tel Aviv.

Limited Edition Prices: