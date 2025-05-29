It took time, but it happened: We found the dream bag for summer

1. Straw clutch by Furla

What? A soft clutch bag from the brand’s new summer collection that has won over many of our hearts. On the one hand, straw inspired by the hot season, and on the other, a practical piece for a night out that looks super classic. A rectangular woven shape with a delicate fold-over flap design, carefully lined inside so all your personal loot sits comfortably. A round gold detail on the front closure adds a luxurious touch.

How much? NIS 1,270.

Where? Brand stores in Ramat Aviv Mall, Mamilla, and Kikar Hamedina.

American Vintage (credit: Julia Champeau )

2. Oversized set by American Vintage

What? In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the French fashion brand is launching an exclusive capsule line. We especially loved the oversized and comfy set in both gray and baby pink with a contrasting greenish print – unisex, for her, for him, and for anyone who wants it.

How much? Pants and shirt – each piece NIS 469.

Where? Ramat Aviv Mall, TLV Mall. Laline (credit: VIPDESIGN)

3. Straw hat by Laline

What? Sometimes all you need for summer is a good straw hat to go with you to every scorching hot corner. At Laline, they thought of the smart ones in the sun – and beyond bold-colored woven bags that will make sure you're noticed on the beach, they also came out with a hat at a price everyone can agree is reasonable (especially if you're planning to wear it for a long stretch).

How much? NIS 89.90.

Where? Chain stores and online store. Alef Alef (credit: YARIV FEIN)

4. Tailored balloon pants by Alef Alef

What? A fun balloon cut that enters the tailored category, in flattering pants with front pleat design, fitted around the high waistline and gradually flaring for maximum comfort. Lightweight, breathable fabric that’s barely felt on the body, excellent for a sophisticated and elegant pairing with a slim belt of your choice, loafers, or sneakers for the everyday.

How much? NIS 490 (instead of 590).

Where? In Tel Aviv stores and the online store. Femina (credit: Simone Elmalem)

5. Lingerie set by Femina

What? When it comes to underwear and sleepwear, “sophisticated romance” are the keywords. A white lingerie set with delicate lace finish – a flexible and adjustable triangle top that fits perfectly under basic tank tops, alongside panties that will boost your confidence both in the bedroom and in comfort thanks to the cotton base.

How much? Bra NIS 169.90, panties NIS 49.90.

Where? Brand branches and website. HOFF (credit: PR)

6. Sneakers by HOFF

What? These next shoes are meant for those who know there’s nothing wrong with breaking a few norms and energizing into the summer freedom vibe. Now look, as colorful as these shoes are – that’s how comfortable they are. Two full days of touring abroad were enough for us to realize this completely, definitively, and verified. In this case, the iconic Bird model adopted a crochet-inspired color combo design, subtle logo detail at the back, matching laces, and a textured sole for maximum stability.

How much? NIS 579.

Where? Brand stores and online store. Narciso Rodriguez (credit: PR abroad)

7. Perfume by Narciso Rodriguez

What? Radiant by Narciso was created to give the wearer a soothing feeling, based on the connection between scent and emotion. A soft and delicate fragrance, opening with white aldehydes that enhance the lily of the valley accord. At the heart of the perfume are vibrant notes of carnation blossom and the warmth of orange blossom extract. Woody accords of white vetiver and cedarwood blend with amber notes, adding a creamy sensuality to the scent. Musk notes wrap the fragrance in a sense of purity and cleanliness, giving a “second skin” feeling.

How much? NIS 589 for 90 ml.

Where? At pharmacy chains and ONLY'S website.