After a $70 billion exit – Rob Schonfeld joins Israeli gaming company Ludeo

Rob Schonfeld, former Global Chief Revenue Officer at Activision Blizzard and a key figure in the company’s acquisition by Microsoft—a $70 billion deal and one of the largest in global high-tech industry history—joins Israeli startup Ludeo as its first Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this role, he will lead Ludeo’s global growth as the company aims to become the world’s leading “playable” platform, much like what YouTube did in the video world.

Ludeo has developed the world’s first interactive media format that allows players to easily share highlight moments from their games via the internet. These “clips” are called Ludeos, and their uniqueness lies in enabling anyone to immediately play the recorded gameplay segment as the original creator—quickly and easily. This represents a major opportunity for the gaming industry to transform existing online gaming content, which currently only allows passive viewing of other gamers' recordings, into active gameplay, even if the user hasn’t downloaded the game.

Schonfeld brings over 20 years of experience, including a key role at Activision Blizzard, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and was instrumental in driving the company’s growth. Rob led the company to annual revenues exceeding $10 billion and annual profits over $6.5 billion. His appointment strengthens Ludeo’s global operations following agreements with major AAA game developers and publishers—companies that produce the most high-investment titles in the gaming industry. These AAA games are supported by massive advertising and marketing budgets, leading to sales often estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars within a short time after release.

Among Ludeo’s partnerships with gaming giants are KRAFTON and IO Interactive, which have proven the effectiveness of Ludeo’s technology, with conversion rates of 15% from Ludeo views to game installs or purchases. These figures are more than 20 times higher than traditional advertising performance or any other marketing channel in the industry.

“The Gaming Industry Has Been Waiting Years for This Experience”

The gaming market in which Ludeo operates is valued at over $200 billion. The active gaming audience includes more than 3.3 billion players worldwide, who currently spend around 6.5 hours a day online. Over 35% of this time is dedicated to gaming, with more than half of that spent watching gaming content rather than playing. In other words, that amounts to over a trillion hours per year of passive content consumption.

Rob Schonfeld: “The gaming industry has been waiting many years for the experience and format that Ludeo has created. Its technology bridges social content discovery and gameplay into a seamless, compelling experience. This isn’t a small improvement to the gaming sector—it’s a paradigm shift that offers a true solution for game developers, publishers, creators, and players alike. Leading the development and expansion of this technology is the most exciting opportunity of my career. In the past, I met the YouTube team when they were only 14 employees, and I held the first iPhone a month before its official launch. I have no doubt Ludeo is the next big thing, and I’m excited to help lead it forward.”

Asaf Gazit, Co-founder and CEO of Ludeo: “The industry is stuck because there are too many steps in the game discovery process. The current game advertising and distribution model requires too many clicks before purchase, and marketing interactive content is done through static/passive video—so it’s clear something in the process is broken. The combination of Rob’s experience and the expanding partnerships we’re forming with AAA companies positions Ludeo to change how games are discovered. The transition from a player’s curiosity to actual gameplay will be immediate, interactive, and authentic.”

Omri Gazit, Co-founder and COO of Ludeo: “The company is at the crossroads of gaming, social networks, and media content. We are inventing a completely new category that will change how the world experiences games—with technology that easily integrates into existing games and requires no involvement from development teams.”