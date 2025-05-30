Promotions and new home items

H&M HOME presents its collaboration collection with the luxury boutique hotel Palm Heights, located on the beach of Grand Cayman in the Caribbean. The hotel was founded by designer Gabriella Khalil, who led the creative development of the collection, which includes 23 items inspired by the hotel’s iconic aesthetic, Caribbean sun, and relaxed atmosphere.

The collection will launch on June 12, 2025, at the BIG Fashion Glilot store and on hm.com.

Items include: Striped towels and robes in yellow-white or brown-white, vases, bowls and wooden candle holders, alongside handcrafted items such as woven baskets and fans. The decorative items include a beach tennis set, a uniquely designed backgammon game, colorful glassware, a scented candle and a diffuser with notes of cedarwood, tonka, and cardamom.

“This collection was born to bring the vacation feeling home,” said Khalil. “It has chic, warmth, and a combination of calm and playfulness—just like the hotel itself.”

Price range: NIS 99–599.

Avivi Kitchens (credit: Itay Banit) Avivi Kitchens, one of Israel’s leading kitchen brands, presents a timeless classic all-white kitchen.

White is one of the most popular and classic colors, and not without reason—it dominates the world of design. It provides a clean and elegant look and is always “in fashion.” An all-white kitchen is unbeatable. Many trends come and go, but a white kitchen will always remain classic. It brings a clean, bright, luxurious, festive, and peaceful atmosphere. Shavuot, a holiday symbolized by the color white, is a perfect opportunity to bring white into your home—and especially into the kitchen—for a festive and pure feeling.

“The use of white in the kitchen—a place where all colors meet—can highlight every shade while remaining dominant in itself. This is a unique characteristic of the color white,” said Shlomi Cohen, chief designer at Avivi Kitchens. “White continues to be the most classic shade, despite all the ever-changing kitchen trends. It always exudes luxury and easily matches any style—modern, hi-tech, or vintage. White can perfectly complement any style and blend with bold or neutral tones, always keeping the space looking clean, large, bright, and inviting—which is especially important in the most important room of the house.”

In an all-white kitchen, the island, cabinets, countertops, and even curtains and lighting fixtures can all be white for an especially festive feeling. Color accents can be subtly added through chairs around the island and accessories in a white-cream-beige palette to create perfect harmony throughout the space.

Magnus, MY PAN (credit: Shai Zehavi) Magnus, the cookware brand, has launched MY PAN—an innovative pan/pot that will upgrade every kitchen in Israel. MY PAN comes in four stunning colors that bring life to the kitchen—black, green, brown, and light red.

This is an all-in-one smart and convenient product combining several uses in one tool: A pot, deep pan, steamer, and strainer, with perfect finishing and advanced ceramic coating technology without compromise. MY PAN has a diameter of 26 cm and an ideal depth for steaming, cooking, and frying. It features a soft-touch handle for heat insulation and maximum comfort and safety. The interior is coated with high-quality ceramic that prevents food from sticking and scratching over time, ensuring an easy and incredibly convenient user experience.

MY PAN comes with a high-quality stainless steel (SS 201) steaming rack for steaming vegetables, fish, buns, and more—perfect for healthy and tasty meals. The product is suitable for all types of stovetops, including induction, and is dishwasher-safe (up to 55°C). The pan is not oven-safe.

Recommended retail price: NIS 349.90, available on the Magnus online store.

NUBY (credit: PR) The American baby brand NUBY, sold in over 150 countries worldwide, presents a new way to turn bath time into a moment of laughter, movement, and discovery: A fun water toy made of faucets, tubes, and wheels that will make children eagerly await the moment the tap is turned on.

The upcoming Shavuot holiday, also known as the “Water Holiday” in Israel due to folk traditions such as splashing water to symbolize purity, blessing, and renewal, inspired this aquatic-themed toy. The toy offers babies a sensory, interactive, and educational experience: Valves that easily attach to bath walls or tiles, rotatable taps to control the stream, colorful wheels that react to water pressure, and a floating ball that comes to life in the flow. In addition to fun, the toy encourages fine motor development, understanding cause and effect, and a calming transition into bath routines.

Suitable for ages 18 months and up. Price: NIS 84.90. Available at selected retail chains and on the Intersun importer website.

Ofer Grand Canyon Haifa (credit: ASAF LEVI) Ofer Malls are launching an exclusive and highly worthwhile promotion across 18 Ofer malls nationwide for five days. With every purchase over NIS 100, shoppers will receive a NIS 50 discount. The promotion runs from Sunday, May 18, 2025, through Thursday, May 22, 2025, and includes a wide variety of stores and leading brands in multiple categories: Homeware, kitchenware, decor items, jewelry, games and toys, books, and more.

Participating chains and brands include: FOX Home, Golf & Co., Kravitz, Naaman, Vardinon, Tzomet Sfarim, Hamashbir Lazarchan, Kitan, and others.

A campaign starring presenter Adi Ashkenazi will accompany the promotion, with an investment of around 500,000 NIS by the advertising agency McCann. It will include promotions on social media, widespread advertising via the MY OFER app, the website, and signage in the malls.

The promotion will take place in the following 18 malls: Ofer Ramat Aviv, Ofer Nahariya, Ofer Center Nof Hagalil, Hutzot Hamifratz Outlet, Ofer Hakiryon Krayot, Ofer Grand Canyon Haifa, Ofer Hadera, Ofer Sharon Netanya, Ofer The Big Mall Petah Tikva, Ofer Sirkin Petah Tikva, Ofer Merom Ramat Gan, Ofer Hagiva Givat Shmuel, Ofer Kanyonit Ness Ziona, Ofer Rehovot, Ofer Bilu Center Outlet, Ofer Adumim Ma'ale Adumim, Ofer Harel Mall, Ofer Grand Canyon Beersheba.

Sun, Light, and Skin exhibition (credit: PR) A new exhibition will open on June 19, 2025 at the Carasso Science Park in Beersheba, titled: "Sun, Light, and Skin." The exhibition will present the relationship between sun radiation and our skin in a stimulating, experiential way.

The exhibition is a collaboration with the Israeli Association for Skin Cancer, sponsored by La Roche-Posay, a dermo-cosmetic brand. It will combine science and skin health in a unique, interactive, and innovative experience for the entire family.

Visitors will encounter graphic, technological, and 3D displays explaining sun rays and their effects on the skin, learn about the body’s natural defense mechanisms, and understand how to maintain healthy skin year-round, with an emphasis on daily sunscreen use.

The exhibition will include a wide range of activities and attractions such as: “Surface of the Sun” photography, measuring sun temperature, recreating solar processes, exploring atmospheric layers, skin layer simulations, and demonstrations of melanin function and tanning mechanisms. Visitors will also learn about the positive effects of sunlight, such as vitamin D production, alongside the negative effects—from sunburn and skin aging to moles, lesions, and skin diseases, including skin cancer. With magnifying glasses and microscopes, the importance of regular “beauty spot” checks and skin changes will be illustrated. Additionally, a UV camera will visualize invisible sun damage.

As part of the collaboration, a special guidance and information area will be set up to educate about sun protection, offering practical tips for a healthy lifestyle and protected skin. Visitors will also receive samples of La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Fluid SPF50 sunscreen. An accompanying educational program and a dedicated lab for group activities will also be offered.

Guy Denman, CEO of L'Oréal Israel's dermo-cosmetics division, on the exhibition’s launch: “As a leading brand in skincare expertise, it is important for us to continue promoting public awareness about sun protection. This collaboration with the museum and the Israeli Association for Skin Cancer is a great opportunity to connect science, health, and education, and provide the public with real tools for skin care. We are proud to be part of such a valuable and educational initiative.”

Keren Beitan Shemesh, CEO of the Israeli Association for Skin Cancer: “Preventing skin cancer starts with education and awareness. This exhibition is a unique opportunity for us to reach a wide audience and offer practical tools: guidance for identifying suspicious lesions, encouraging self-checks, providing professional advice, and distributing preventive information in schools and communities—measures proven to save lives.”

Dr. Hedva Gonen, founder of the Israeli Association for Skin Cancer: “Our vision is to enable early detection and prevention of skin cancer for the entire population of Israel.”

Igor Ronin, director of the Carasso Science Park: “This is an innovative and experiential exhibition about the connection between sun radiation and our skin. By combining science, technology, and education, we invite the general public, students, and teachers from across the country to explore the importance of sun protection and understand the scientific processes happening in our skin and the effects of radiation. The exhibition is part of our commitment to make science accessible, engaging, and meaningful in our daily lives.”

Opening: From June 19, 2025, until June 30, 2026. Entry cost: NIS 30–59.

The exhibition is included in the museum entry ticket.