Tel Aviv University launches master's program in advanced technology management

Starting in January 2026, the School of Management at Tel Aviv University will offer an MBA with a specialization in Advanced Technologies (Deep Tech). The program is intended for professionals with at least three years of technological experience who wish to acquire relevant managerial tools in the field.

Deep tech technologies are characterized by long development cycles, high engineering complexity, and unique challenges in commercialization processes. The academic program emphasizes the development of management skills tailored to these characteristics.

Prof. Yael Steinhart, Dean of the School of Management, notes that “the studies will provide graduates with strategic, financial, and operational tools to lead initiatives in the field of advanced technologies.”

Coller Deep Tech MBA Academic Director Dr. Dor Lee-Lo (credit: Ilan Bashur)

The program will be conducted in English in a hybrid format over two years, combining online learning with six intensive weeks on campus. This structure is designed to allow students to balance their studies with their ongoing professional activities.

“The hybrid format offers participants the flexibility to manage their studies alongside their professional commitments while maintaining balance,” explains Dr. Dor Lee-Lo, the academic director of the program. “The specialization enables a combination of academic learning with hands-on practice and a direct connection to the extensive activity in the field.”

The curriculum includes courses on topics such as technological product development, intellectual property management, financing strategies, and a practical project that integrates both managerial and technological aspects. In addition, there will be workshops, guest lectures, and networking activities with industry professionals.

The program's target audience includes researchers, scientists, engineers, doctors, and other technology professionals who are interested in advancing innovative ventures or taking on managerial roles in technology companies.