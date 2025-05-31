Shavuot 2025 taste test: The new products that will elevate your holiday table

Ahead of the upcoming Shavuot holiday, it seems that Israeli food manufacturers have been hard at work to surprise us with a wealth of dairy and refreshing innovations. From unique cheeses to ready-made sauces, from indulgent dairy desserts to festive beverages — the shelves are filling up with tempting taste promises that are hard to resist.

We went on a comprehensive journey to discover which products are truly worth our attention, and what will make your holiday table especially impressive. Here are the new products we fell in love with the most.

As mentioned, Shavuot is just around the corner, and Tnuva is surprising us with a flood of innovations. We especially loved the new spreadable goat cheese from Piraeus, which offers a creamy, rich texture with a delicate tanginess and is also suitable for those who are lactose-sensitive. The goat milk yogurt from Piraeus surprised us with its mild flavor and excellent texture that makes it a perfect base for granola. The brand’s tzatziki is also incredibly tasty.

The most surprising innovation is actually the Emek Bomba – extra thick slices of the familiar yellow cheese that create a truly decadent toast. The new pink-colored oat drink without added sugar provides perfect foam for coffee. And Sunfrost is launching a limited-edition pie mix for the holiday, including broccoli, cauliflower, and onion.

Price: starting at NIS 12.90

Piraeus spread, goat milk, tziziki, pie vegetable mix, oat milk drink, “Bomba” yellow cheese slices (credit: PR)

A new local cheese celebration lands on the shelves with the fresh branding of the Ramat Hagolan dairy under the new ownership of Zanlakol. We tasted the new product line and were especially impressed with the 18% sheep’s milk brinza – a salty Balkan-style cheese that has no rival among Israeli products, featuring slight tanginess and a superb texture. The baby mozzarella balls turned out to be a perfect salad addition, with just the right elasticity and a mild milky flavor. Greek yogurt, Ramat Hagolan Dairies (credit: PR)

A refreshing surprise is the 24% vanilla-flavored whipping cream, which offers a quick and high-quality dessert solution without needing to add extract. The new Greek yogurt features an especially creamy texture.

Price: Starting at NIS 7.90

Trescina, Trigatelli, Pleia Piano, and Castellana – these are some of the pastas that the Barilla brand is offering in honor of the holiday. We fell in love with the new Trescina, a braid-shaped pasta that holds sauce perfectly and maintains an ideal al dente texture. The spinach-infused Pleia Piano adds festive color to the table and enhances the celebratory vibe. In general, these are great additions to the penne and spaghetti we’re used to seeing on the shelves. Baby mozzarella, Ramat Hagolan Dairies (credit: PR)

Price: NIS 14.90–19.90

Special Shavuot pasta edition, Barilla (credit: PR)

Yad Mordechai enters the processed tomato arena with POLPA FINE – finely chopped tomatoes in a convenient trio pack. We tested the new product while making shakshuka and homemade pasta sauce and were impressed with the precise texture: Fine enough to create a uniform base yet with noticeable pieces that give a homemade touch to the dish. The premium Italian tomatoes have a rich, balanced flavor with natural sweetness that requires no added sugar. The gentle acidity almost completely eliminates the need for "corrections" during cooking.

Price: NIS 24.90 for a pack of three

Finely chopped tomatoes, Yad Mordechai (credit: PR)

Cheese, strawberry, and lemon meet in Osem’s new pudding pie. The limited-edition release for Shavuot offers two refreshing flavors – cheese & strawberry pie and cheese & lemon pie. We tested the new mixes and were impressed by their ability to provide a professional patisserie feel through simple home preparation.

The puddings add an interesting flavor twist to classic cakes, and the colors elevate any pastry. The combination of sweetness and tanginess in the strawberry flavor and the freshness of the lemon version are especially successful.

Price: NIS 6.90

Lemon pudding pie and strawberry pie, Osem (credit: OSEM STUDIO)

Quick pasta without messing up the whole kitchen? Gad Dairies is upgrading its Gad & Ready series for Shavuot. We tasted the revamped sauces and would be happy if they became a permanent fixture in the fridge. The rosa mascarpone surprised with a good balance between tomatoes and gentle creaminess, and the Alfredo Parmesan was quite good too — without the industrial flavor we feared.

The real winner was the Cacio e Pepe – seemingly simple but spot-on in flavor. The big advantage is convenience: The packaging is perfectly sized for one pasta package, and preparation is simple — just heat and mix.

Price: NIS 19.90

''Gad & Mid,'' quick-to-prepare pasta sauces (credit: Gad Dairies )

Crunch time at the Shavuot table: Osem Nestlé launches a crouton edition inspired by global flavors. We tried the new variations and were impressed by the precise, balanced flavors. The Mexican-style surprised with gentle spiciness and aromas of cumin and coriander that elevate even the simplest salad.

The Italian version offers oregano and basil aromas that blended beautifully with cherry tomatoes and feta cheese. Our favorite was the Mediterranean crouton, with a perfect balance of rosemary, garlic, and thyme, earning praise from tasters. The series’ big advantage is the texture – especially crunchy, yet not too hard.

Price: NIS 12.90

Flavored croutons, Osem (credit: OSEM STUDIO)

The personal packaging trend reaches the sparkling drinks world: The Scottish by Israco launches a Diva Cosmopolitan pack in mini 200 ml bottles. A refreshing duo: Two bottles with peach flavor and two with passionfruit, delivering a festive drinking experience in precise portions. The passionfruit surprised with a great balance between acidity and sweetness, while the peach provided a delicate aroma. The fine bubbles are well preserved even in the small format, and the moderate alcohol content (6%) allows for a light and enjoyable evening. The big advantage of the pack is its flexibility – you can drink just one small bottle, and the personal format is perfect for picnics, hosting, or as a light gift.

Price: NIS 49.90