Beresheet Lite – the most beloved mobility scooter in the world

Beresheet Lite: The foldable scooter that will change the way you move. The most beloved scooter in the world folds in seconds, is lightweight, and offered at an unbeatable price. Beresheet scooters are always number one.

Beresheet, the leading company in the field of electric mobility scooters, presents the Lite model – the lightest and most innovative scooter in the world. This revolutionary product is transforming everything we thought we knew about personal transportation, opening doors to an easier and more comfortable life for everyone. The new scooter offers a perfect riding experience, with advanced technological features and a level of mobility that was not previously possible.

Lightweight, Compact, and Innovative

What makes Beresheet Lite unique is, first and foremost, its weight. At just 17 kilograms, it is one of the lightest scooters on the market, if not the lightest. This means no more struggling with heavy or bulky equipment – Beresheet Lite is suitable for everyone, including people with physical limitations. Moreover, the scooter folds in just two seconds, allowing you to easily park it, place it in your car, or store it at home.

Fits Anywhere – Even on an Airplane

Beresheet Lite is not only convenient and lightweight but also approved for air travel with all airlines, making it the ultimate solution for travelers and business owners. There's no need to deal with renting scooters abroad or searching for alternatives. The scooter easily fits in the trunk of small cars, and when flying – you simply take it with you on the plane, hassle-free.

Advanced Technology – This Is How We Travel Today

The new model is equipped with an automatic slow-down mechanism when turning, ensuring a safe ride and reducing the risk of malfunctions or falls. In addition, Beresheet Lite includes a USB port for charging your mobile phone – so you’ll always stay connected and happy while on the go.

A powerful LED light allows you to use the scooter even in dark places or during evening hours, ensuring maximum visibility even in less-than-ideal conditions.

Great Price and Excellent Service

Contrary to what you might expect from such an advanced product, Beresheet Lite is offered at a highly attractive and affordable price. Beresheet not only offers a high-quality product at a fair cost but also excellent customer service. In most cases, if repairs are needed, they are carried out at the company’s central lab rather than at the customer’s home, ensuring professional and precise care. The service is fast, courteous, and handled by an experienced team that makes sure your product is returned to you quickly and in excellent condition.

Who Is It For?

Beresheet Lite is suitable for a wide range of people: Retirees who wish to maintain their independence, individuals with physical disabilities, travelers looking for a light and convenient mobility solution, or anyone who wants to make their daily commute easier and with far less effort.

In Summary: A Scooter That Leads the Way

Beresheet Lite doesn’t just change the game in the world of mobility scooters – it redefines how we can move. With innovative technology, advanced design, and professional service, it offers a solution that delivers more than everything you need. So if you’re looking for a smart, lightweight, and safe mobility solution – Beresheet Lite is the perfect choice for you.