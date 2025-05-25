Prices in Israel are soaring - nearby destinations offer an alternative for a Shavuot vacation

The upcoming Shavuot holiday (June 1–2, 2025) creates an especially long weekend this year, presenting an excellent opportunity for a short and refreshing vacation. While local vacation prices continue to surge, overseas holidays offer a much more worthwhile alternative, with a wide range of destinations at attractive prices.

A review conducted with leading travel agencies revealed plenty of options for short getaways to popular destinations, especially Greece, Cyprus, and Georgia, with prices starting at $459 per person for a couple’s package.

“As Shavuot approaches, we’re seeing a significant increase in bookings,” says Yoni Waxman, Deputy Chairman of Ophir Tours. “This year, the holiday falls on a Sunday, allowing people to enjoy an especially long weekend. There are still attractive prices available to a variety of destinations, but we recommend booking early to secure the best deals.”

Nir Mazor, VP of Kishrey Teufa, also reports a noticeable increase in activity at booking centers ahead of the holiday. “This year’s holiday creates a long weekend, as the holiday eve falls on a Sunday — leading to an average stay of four nights or even longer,” he notes. Meet Lesbos – Greece’s Newest Destination (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Mazor adds that “Israeli travelers prefer close and pleasant destinations like Greece and Cyprus. We're also seeing a rise in the purchase of complementary services such as 'Kishrey Teufa Plus', which offers flexible cancellation policies. This stems from the desire to protect the vacation and financial investment, especially in light of changes and cancellations by some airlines.”

Greece at Attractive Prices

Greece tops the list of popular destinations for the holiday, offering a range of competitive deals:

Thessaloniki – a package including El Al flights with luggage and a 4-star hotel on a bed and breakfast basis (May 29 – June 1) costs $526 per person in a double room through Ophir Tours.

Kos – a vacation including flights with an Israeli operator, a 5-star all-inclusive hotel, and transfers (May 29 – June 1) for $459 per person in a double room via Ophir Tours. Alternatively, Kishrey Teufa offers flights only for $275 per person.

Lesbos – a package including flights with luggage from an Israeli operator, a 5-star hotel with bed and breakfast, and transfers (May 30 – June 2) costs $600 per person in a double room via Ophir Tours. Flights only through Kishrey Teufa are $418, including luggage and a trolley.

Athens – Kishrey Teufa offers a 4-night vacation at the Brown Kubic Hotel (May 30 – June 3), including lodging, luggage, and breakfast starting at $679 per person. Flights only to Athens (June 1–5) cost $336, including luggage.

Crete – a 4-night vacation at the Anesis Blue Boutique Hotel (4 stars), including lodging, luggage, and breakfast, starts at $717 per person via Kishrey Teufa.

Cyprus – Affordable and Nearby

Cyprus remains a popular destination for Israelis, especially for families and those observing religious customs:

Paphos for observant families – Blue Lagoon Kosher Resort (4 stars) on a half-board basis with luggage (May 30 – June 3) from $655 per person via Kishrey Teufa.

Larnaca – a vacation at the Lordos Beach and Spa Hotel (4 stars), including lodging, breakfast, and luggage (May 30 – June 3) from $661 per person. Flights only to Larnaca (May 30 – June 5) cost $308, including luggage.

Ayia Napa – Cyprotel Florida Hotel for 3 nights (May 31 – June 3), including lodging, luggage, and breakfast from $464 per person.

Georgia and Montenegro – Surprising Alternatives

Batumi, Georgia – a package including Arkia flights with luggage, a 5-star hotel with bed and breakfast, and transfers (May 29 – June 1) for $550 per person in a double room via Ophir Tours. Kishrey Teufa offers a vacation at the Grand Bellagio Batumi Hotel (5 stars) on the same dates, including luggage, transfers, and breakfast for $549 per person.

Montenegro – flights only (May 29 – June 1) cost $374 per person including luggage via Kishrey Teufa.

Book Now or Wait?

Anyone planning to take advantage of the long Shavuot weekend for a vacation abroad should hurry. “We recommend booking early to secure the best deals,” emphasizes Waxman. Mazor adds a warning: Due to “changes and cancellations by some airlines,” it’s advisable to consider services offering flexible cancellation options “to ensure your holiday and financial investment are protected.”