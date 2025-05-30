Time to upgrade: How to choose the perfect TV for you

One of the biggest sports events of the year is a great opportunity to upgrade your home viewing experience. What should you check before buying a new TV, what technologies are available on the market, and how can you find the perfect screen for your living room without exceeding your budget?

The Champions League Final is one of the biggest and most exciting sports events of the year, and many people take the opportunity to enhance their home viewing setup. Before rushing out to buy a new screen, it’s important to understand which parameters really matter and how to choose the right TV for your living room, budget, and needs.

Screen Size – Bigger Is Better, Even Without Measuring

The old rule of matching screen size to the distance from the sofa is becoming less relevant. Today, thanks to advanced display technologies (4K, more lighting zones, pixel density, advanced image processors, etc.) and slimmer designs, more and more consumers are choosing large screens—even for relatively small spaces.

75-inch and even 85-inch TVs have become common in Israeli homes, offering a powerful viewing experience for sports events, movies, or group viewing, creating a cinematic atmosphere right in your living room. With falling prices and easier wall-mounting options, the new recommendation is: Go as big as you can afford—it’s truly worth it.

However, if you still want to match screen size to your living space, here's a basic rule of thumb: A 2.5-meter distance for 65-inch screens, 3 meters for 75-85 inch screens, and 4 meters makes a 98-inch screen worthwhile.

The New Generation: Going Beyond 75 Inches

In recent years, the trend has shifted toward 75-inch and even 85-inch screens, especially for large family rooms or open viewing spaces. Prices are dropping, resolutions are improving, and the cinematic experience is entering the home.

The TCL C7K, a 75-inch screen, delivers cinematic image quality with Mini-LED technology, offering vibrant colors, sharp contrast, and high brightness for an immersive viewing experience. It’s perfect for hosting friends without compromising anyone’s enjoyment.

For those seeking the ultimate experience, 98-inch screens are now available for home use at relatively accessible prices, featuring advanced technology that was once reserved for cinemas.

Natural and Night Lighting

Another important factor is the lighting in your room. In a very bright living room, choose a screen with high brightness and anti-reflective technology.

The Mini-LED Leap: A Major Upgrade in Image Quality

Mini-LED technology is considered a significant leap in display quality. It uses small LED lights that allow for more precise light distribution, combined with dynamic lighting zones. This ensures sharp detail even in fast motion, deep blacks, and intense colors. Screens like the TCL C8K provide the right combination of high image quality, brightness (5000 nits for 85-inch models and above), contrast, and vivid colors—so every frame looks crisp even during fast-paced games (144Hz refresh rate).

Display Technology – What’s Better?

The TV world includes several main technologies: QLED, OLED, and Mini-LED. Each offers different advantages and is suited to various use cases. However, many consumers find themselves overwhelmed by technical terms and complicated specs when shopping in electronics stores. The buying experience becomes confusing, and this can lead to choosing a TV that doesn’t fit personal needs or room conditions. That’s why it’s crucial to understand the key differences between them.

LED screens are the most basic, offering good value for money but usually limited in brightness, color richness, and contrast.

QLED screens, like the TCL P8K, use a Quantum Dot layer that improves color depth and brightness—especially useful for watching colorful and dynamic content such as sports broadcasts.

OLED screens provide perfect blacks since each pixel lights up independently, which results in excellent contrast and wide viewing angles. However, they’re more expensive, less durable, and prone to burn-in over time in certain cases.

Mini-LED technology, found in TCL’s premium X11 series, uses thousands of tiny LEDs for precise light distribution. This allows for better control over dark and bright areas (with over 14,000 lighting zones in the 98-inch model), resulting in extremely high contrast, sharper details, and uniform display even in fast scenes.

Choosing the right technology depends on usage, budget, and home environment—each one has its own advantages.

Operating System, Connectivity, and Sound Quality

Don’t overlook the small details: Make sure there are enough HDMI inputs, support for 4K and HDR, a user-friendly remote control, and a refresh rate of 144Hz—which is ideal for watching sports.Additionally, operating systems like Google TV offer a smooth and smart interface.

In terms of sound, for open-space living rooms, it's better to choose a TV with a high-quality sound system that supports Dolby Atmos and has good built-in speakers—or add a matching soundbar to enhance the experience. TCL screens, for example, include ONKYO speakers in mid-range models and built-in B&O premium sound systems in their high-end screens, depending on the model.

Budget Considerations – Balancing Quality and Price

You don’t need to break your budget to enjoy quality viewing. TCL’s P7K series offers smart, large, high-quality QLED screens at affordable prices. For a premium experience, the C8K series provides advanced Mini-LED technology—even for hardcore sports fans.

Recommended Screen Examples:

Entry-level QLED screens (P7K + P8K): Starting at NIS 3,490 for a 75-inch screen

Premium QLED Mini-LED screens (C6K + C7K + C8K): Starting at NIS 4,690 for a 75-inch screen

Super-premium models with maximum contrast and 20,000 lighting zones (X955 series): Starting at NIS 99,999 for a 115-inch screen

Extra Tips