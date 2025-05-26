Apple’s AI crisis: May allow Gemini and ChatGPT in Europe instead of Siri

Siri is in danger in Europe: In a dramatic move, Bloomberg reports that Apple will be required to allow European Union residents to replace its digital assistant with more advanced smart assistants such as Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This marks one of the most significant changes to Apple’s long-standing approach to product differentiation — a direct result of increasing regulatory pressure from Europe.

The expected shift is made possible by new EU legislation that obliges Apple to open its operating systems to third-party services, not only in the realm of apps but also in voice-based AI services. The implication: iPhone, iPad, and Mac users in Europe will be able to set ChatGPT or Gemini as their default assistant instead of Siri, which in recent years has been considered inferior to its competitors. Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino. Siri in a coma (credit: REUTERS)

At this stage, the change will only apply to countries within the European Union, as part of the implementation of the “Digital Markets Act,” which requires tech giants to eliminate competitive restrictions and offer users greater choice. In the United States and other countries, Apple is not obligated to make these changes, meaning users there will remain with Siri only — at least for now.

The move could significantly advance Apple devices in the field of AI for smartphones, potentially placing them on par with Samsung and Google. Apple users have long complained that Siri has fallen behind Gemini and ChatGPT, and this change may represent a turning point — or at least a temporary solution until the revamped Siri is launched.

According to reports, the updated Siri is expected to launch this coming fall. Apple has promised a new assistant with more natural conversation, awareness of the user’s personal context, and the ability to carry out complex actions across apps. However, the wait is lengthy, and users are currently stuck with an assistant that has lost its competitive edge.

Meanwhile, Google and Gemini continue to surge ahead. Just recently, Google unveiled a series of major improvements to its AI, including upgrades in accessibility features like TalkBack. These come in addition to expected announcements at the Google I/O event taking place tomorrow (Tuesday), where more tools to enhance Gemini's capabilities are likely to be revealed.

For many, the ability to switch voice assistants right now is big news — but not everyone is celebrating. Some warn that opening up Apple’s operating systems to external voice assistants is indeed a victory for users and competition, but it may also undermine Apple’s closed model, which has long been a part of the company’s DNA.

Allowing third-party apps could disrupt Apple’s control over the entire user experience — something that hasn’t happened since the App Store’s launch in 2008. It seems that the new digital reality, and especially the power of tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, is forcing Apple to recalculate its course. If Siri doesn’t wake up, users in Europe — and possibly around the world — may have already found a replacement.