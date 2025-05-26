Linoy Ashram's new campaign

The technology company Sensica is currently launching a new campaign for its flagship at-home hair removal product, led by the Olympic champion and medalist who captivated the floor and made it to the finals in the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, Linoy Ashram. The campaign, under the slogan “A Home of Professionalism,” will present the device’s advanced technology and link Ashram’s Israeli excellence with Sensica’s technology. The campaign will launch on television and digital platforms, with an investment of NIS two million.

During filming on set, Ashram commented on the new castings for Dancing with the Stars and already revealed her favorites while staying loyal to the Olympic world: Sagi Muki and Peter Paltchik. However, she added that until she sees them dance, she won’t really know who her favorite is. When asked if she misses it and is jealous of the new contestants, she answered that she usually isn’t the jealous type—but this time, she actually is—and that she really misses that period. Ashram also revealed on set that she will soon be moving in with her partner.

Sensica is an Israeli technology company specializing in the field of medical technology equipment. Based on the knowledge and experience accumulated there, it developed a product that makes advanced beauty technologies—found in beauty salons and medical clinics—accessible for home use. The company’s flagship hair removal product, Sensilight Pro, complies with accepted standards including the U.S. FDA and the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Moti Navon, CEO of Sensica Israel, and Linoy Ashram (credit: Ofer Hagiov)

The Sensilight Pro operates using RPL (Reactive Pulsed Light) technology, a unique development by Sensica Israel, based on the well-known IPL technology, with adaptations for safe personal treatment at home. The device has additional distinct advantages: Its design allows wireless use, it comes with an unlimited number of flashes (pulses), and it automatically adjusts to the skin tone.

Moti Navon, CEO of Sensica Israel: “The combination of Linoy’s exceptional achievements with Sensica’s innovative technologies demonstrates our commitment to bringing the highest standards of the professional beauty world into the home. We are confident that the partnership with Linoy will significantly contribute to the continued rapid growth of the company.”

Maor Ankonina, VP of Marketing at Sensica Israel, adds: “Linoy Ashram embodies the spirit and values of Sensica. Our goal is to strengthen our connection with our existing audience and reach new ones, thereby continuing to establish Sensica as a brand that offers real, effective, and approachable solutions.”