Look for me in the lounge: 5 new luxury lounges to open at Ben Gurion Airport

Lounges at Ben Gurion Airport are always fun, usually reserved for premium-class passengers. However, Dan Hotels, which has operated the five lounges at the airport until now together with QAS, will make way for other international companies that will operate new lounges.

The companies JETEX in a joint proposal with Teddy Sagi’s LAYAM, and SWISSPORT in a joint proposal with QAS, won the international tender to manage and operate the hospitality lounges in Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport.

The contract is for a period of six years, with an option to extend the agreement for an additional 36 months. The Israel Airports Authority considers hospitality lounges to be an important and central service for passengers at Ben Gurion Airport, and explains that the selection of two operators—rather than one as was the case until now—will allow for operational flexibility, a greater variety of services, and competition that will lead to improved service for travelers.

Digital Customer Club, Hosting Experience, and Top Chefs

The international company SWISSPORT will operate three lounges jointly with QAS. This global company is considered one of the world’s leading providers of ground services for passengers and cargo, operating at over 280 airports and more than 100 cargo terminals worldwide. As part of its operations, the company runs the Aspire Executive Lounges brand in about 101 lounges around the world, including in Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

Israeli company QAS provides ground services to airlines operating in Israel. The companies will place an emphasis on an elegant and luxurious hospitality experience and high-quality culinary offerings led by Omri Amr, founder of the restaurants "Mashya" and "Santi", and Oren Ofek from the "Kitchen Market" restaurant at Tel Aviv Port.

JETEX will operate two lounges jointly with Teddy Sagi’s LAYAM. JETEX operates lounges at select airports around the world, including airports in Paris, Marseille, Madrid, Malaga, Abu Dhabi, and in the Far East. JETEX lounges promise a luxurious and efficient experience with the company’s expertise in the industry, supported by experienced teams and a range of services at each location it manages. LAYAM operates a variety of duty-free shops in Israel, including in Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport. They intend to establish a digital customer club for the lounge area.

The new lounges are expected to begin operations in October this year, after a planning and construction period.