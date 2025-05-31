A new 50-story tower on the way to Ramat Gan

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee, headed by Eran Nitzan, approved the plan by Ashtrom Properties to construct a new employment tower at 2 Hayetzira Street, in the Bursa complex in Ramat Gan. The tower will span an area of 3.5 dunams and will include 50 floors of office space, a commercial frontage, and public-use areas totaling approximately 4,100 square meters.

The tower will integrate into the evolving urban landscape of Hayetzira Street and will join a series of towers being built along the route, including another approved 50-story tower at 6 Hayetzira Street. Together, the two plans create a high-quality public space, including wide sidewalks, bicycle paths, and street-level commercial activity.

Preservation, Consolidation, and an Innovative Mechanism

One of the main highlights of the new plan is the establishment of an exceptional condition: Full realization of building and occupancy rights for the tower will only be permitted after the preservation of two historic buildings — the home of Israel’s second Prime Minister Moshe Sharett and the Beit Kiehl print house, both located in the Tel Binyamin neighborhood.

In addition, the plan includes for the first time a creative planning mechanism intended to encourage plot consolidation among rights holders: Developers will be able to choose between advancing independent construction or implementing a joint process with the northern plot, which will grant an additional approximately 16,000 square meters to the total building area. This mechanism, according to Committee Chair Eran Nitzan, is designed to strengthen the renewal process and turn the Bursa district into the largest employment center in Israel.

Tel Aviv District Planner, Architect Erez Ben Eliezer, emphasized the importance of the plan also from a heritage preservation perspective: “It increases the supply of employment areas in high-demand regions, while effectively preserving historic buildings of architectural and cultural value.”

The plan was prepared by architect Avner Yashar of Yashar Architects.