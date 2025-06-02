Grandma’s orange cake? Wait until you see the versions from Greece, Italy, and Morocco

Basbousa, Portokalopita, Gâteau à l’Orange, Revani, Torta all’Arancia, Orange Chiffon or Orange Crumble – the many global versions of orange cake prove that the intoxicating aroma and bittersweet taste of citrus can cross borders, continents, and cultures. It turns out that orange cake is not just a beloved recipe – it is an expression of memory, tradition, homely aromas, and connections between ancient and modern kitchens. Basbousa (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Neighbors’ Orange Cakes: Middle Eastern Sweetness

Basbousa – a semolina cake soaked in orange syrup and the scent of orange blossom water – was born in the Ottoman Empire and captured the hearts of all regional cuisines, from Egypt to Tunisia. Its name comes from the word basbas, meaning to crumble – exactly what’s done with its semolina, fat, and eggs. There are versions with coconut, almonds, and even some that resemble rich orange cream. This cake has become a culinary icon of holidays, Sabbaths, and family celebrations.

Gâteau à l’Orange (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

North Africa with a Taste of Orange: Gâteau à l’Orange and Revani

In Morocco and Tunisia, rich versions of orange cake take center stage: Gâteau à l’Orange with coconut and semolina, sometimes with additions of saffron, pine nuts, or ricotta. These cakes are influenced by French and Italian colonial cuisines, with a local Jewish twist. There are also Persian versions – for example, orange cakes with cardamom, cinnamon, and rose water – a surprising combination rich in aroma. Pandeko de Portokal (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Sephardic Judaism and the Passover Cake: Pandeko de Portokal

Pandeko de Portokal – a Sephardic-Jewish orange cake with roots in Ladino – is a whole orange purée cake (including the peel) with citrus blossom water, flourless, based on almond flour. It’s airy yet rich, moist and aromatic. It’s especially suitable for Passover, and its flavors resemble marzipan and Spanish turrón. This is a fascinating culinary creation with historical depth. Portokalopita (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

From Greece with Love: Portokalopita and Revani

Portokalopita – a phyllo, yogurt, and orange cake – is a Greek celebration of textures. The phyllo is torn by hand, soaked in a fragrant batter, and baked until caramelized. Alongside it, Revani – a traditional semolina cake with coconut and orange syrup – is considered an ideal after-meal dessert, especially with Greek coffee or soft feta cheese. In both, the syrup is the true star. Ricotta and Blood Oranges (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Sicilian Dream: Ricotta and Blood Oranges

In Sicily, the orange cake is more sophisticated – with fresh ricotta cheese, grated orange peel, and sometimes even blood oranges. The ricotta gives a soft and moist texture, and the result is reminiscent of the traditional cannoli but in a homemade baked version. A combination that speaks the language of southern Italy – delicate, floral, and slightly sweet. Orange cake in the style of Spain and Italy (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Spain and Italy: Olive Oil and Deep Flavors

In southern Spain and Tuscany, it is customary to use mild olive oil (like Arbequina) in orange cakes. These cakes sometimes also include ground almonds, yogurt, or a bit of fortified wine, and are called “Sabbath Cakes.” They exude rustic elegance – simple, yet deeply flavorful. Pound cake with orange peel (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Anglo-American: Pound Cake with Orange Peel

In the U.S. and the U.K., the cakes are based on flour, butter, and sour cream – classic pound cake. They are enriched with orange peel, sugar syrup, and sometimes cream cheese or orange glaze. These cakes are perfect served warm with a scoop of ice cream or with black tea.

Golden Rules for a Perfect Orange Cake

• Egg separation: Whipping yolks and whites separately adds airiness.

• Fresh orange peel: Grate it directly into the batter – don’t use powder.

• Freshly squeezed juice: Better than store-bought – for natural taste and balanced acidity.

• Neutral oil or mild olive oil: Has a big impact on the final flavor.

• Bake in a dark, perforated pan: For a golden, well-done crust.

In collaboration with The "Hachef Halavan"