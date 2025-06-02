The tastiest cherry picking in Israel – just 45 minutes from Tel Aviv

Most cherry picking in Israel is concentrated in the far north – but what if we told you there’s a festive, colorful, and especially sweet picking event less than an hour from Tel Aviv? In Gush Etzion, 900 meters above sea level, cherry trees full of fruit await you, along with fresh mountain air and a perfect family-friendly atmosphere.

This is one of the only picking sites in Israel that offers a winning combination: Green scenery, an authentic agricultural experience, and loads of attractions for both children and adults – without hours of driving or needing to plan an entire vacation. Local farmers invite you to pick from a selection of premium cherry varieties, taste raspberries and blueberries, and enjoy a fun-filled festival including craft corners, food stalls, and guided tours.

“When everything around seems complicated – with us it’s simple: Tasty cherries, mountain air, and a homely feeling,” says Yaron Rosenthal, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council. “This year we’ve added new features, upgrades, and surprises. Everyone is welcome to come experience it with us.”

So what exactly is waiting for you there, and what attractions, restaurants, and lodging options can be found in the area? Here are all the details.

Cherry picking (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Pick-Your-Own Cherry Harvest – Kfar Etzion Orchards

Among the juicy cherry trees of Kibbutz Kfar Etzion, the picking season opens again this year in one of the largest and most beautiful orchards in Israel. In recent years, pick-your-own has become a sweet family tradition, and this time it includes field cooking, a festival with shows and activities, craft corners, short tours, and more surprises.

When?

Cherry picking opens on May 18, 2025, and continues until the end of June.

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 14:00–19:30, Fridays and holiday eves: 9:00–15:00

The festival will take place on Mondays and Thursdays from 16:30 to 19:30, and on Friday mornings and holiday eves.

Prices:

NIS 35 per person (ages 3 and up), groups of over 30 people: NIS 28 per person.

Raspberries (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Not Just Cherries: Raspberries, Mulberries and More – at Raspberries on the Mountain

A short distance from Kfar Etzion you'll also find Raspberries on the Mountain – another picking experience where you can harvest sweet cherries, red raspberries, black raspberries (blackberries), and rare mulberries.

The picking includes a shaded seating area, the option to buy baskets of harvested fruit, and tastings on site.

When?

From May 31, 2025 to June 20, 2025

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 9:00–17:00, Tuesday: 9:00–17:00, Friday: 9:00–15:00

Deer Land Farm (credit: Deer Land Farm) Attractions in Gush Etzion – Experiences for the Whole Family

Re-Gush – ATV and Jeep Tours

If you're looking for an exciting motor adventure in nature, Re-Gush offers ATV and jeep tours in the Gush Etzion and Judean Desert area. Tours are suitable for individuals, couples, families, and groups, and include rides in modern off-road vehicles along varied trails with breathtaking views. The activity includes professional guidance and is adapted for all ages.

Deer Land Farm – Extreme Adventure and Nature in the Forest

Among the pine trees of the Etzion Forest lies Deer Land Farm – an impressive adventure park offering a variety of activities for the whole family. The farm includes a petting zoo, feeding areas, extreme sports facilities such as climbing walls, a 360-degree swing, bungee trampoline, paintball, 4X4 tours, and the longest zipline in Israel – 400 meters long and 120 meters high over a stunning canyon.

Ein Biyar Aqueduct – A Journey Through an Ancient Water Tunnel

Ein Biyar is a fascinating historical site featuring a 2,000-year-old underground tunnel hewn during the time of King Herod to bring water to Jerusalem and the Temple. The trail goes through the tunnel with clear water reaching up to waist level, offering a refreshing family experience. The site also includes picnic lawns, a kiosk, inflatables, and various workshops.

Herodion Horse Ranch – Riding with a Desert View

In the community of Sde Bar, at the foot of Herodion Mountain, you'll find the Herodion Horse Ranch. The ranch offers therapeutic riding, sports riding, and horseback tours through the breathtaking landscapes of the Judean Desert. The ranch was established to support and help at-risk youth and children with disabilities. Activities are by appointment.

Tekoa Forest and the Pool in the Wadi – Nature, History, and Water

Tekoa Forest, located at the desert's edge, serves as a gateway to the Nahal Tekoa Nature Reserve. The forest offers a unique experience of nature, heritage, and history, with a British Mandate-era pine grove, monk caves, a viewpoint over Herodion, and hiking trails built by local youth and residents. At the entrance to the forest is a new pool suitable for the whole family.

Kashuela Farm – Connecting to the Land and Roots

In the heart of the forest, among eucalyptus trees, lies Kashuela Farm – a homey, family-run farm raising sheep and growing berry fruit in greenhouses. The farm offers hospitality in a unique roadside khan (tent), workshops and activities for families and groups, with an emphasis on connecting people to nature, roots, land, and tradition.

A winery (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK) Wineries in Gush Etzion – Tastes of Earth and History

Gush Etzion Winery – Tradition and Innovation in One Glass

Located in the heart of Gush Etzion, the Gush Etzion Winery is surrounded by vineyards. The winery offers a visitors’ center with tours and wine tastings, including an overview of the production process, barrel room visits, and guided tastings. The winery is kosher to the highest standards, and tours are by appointment.

Hasela Winery – Desert Wine in a Family Atmosphere

Near the community of Ibei Hanahal is Hasela Winery – a small, family-run boutique winery producing quality desert wine from locally grown grapes. The winery offers a visitors’ center with wine tastings in a peaceful and unique setting.

Haarba’a Winery – Wine with a Story

Haarba’a Winery, located next to the Invei Hagefen vineyard in Neve Daniel, is named in memory of four soldiers who fell defending the land and its people. The winery offers tours and wine tastings, combining a wine experience with a moving story of heroism and commemoration.

Accommodation Options

Ruth’s House – Boutique Zimmer for Couples

In the community of Sde Boaz, you'll find Ruth’s House – an intimate boutique zimmer for couples. The place offers high-quality hospitality including a rich breakfast, optional massages, workshops, gourmet meals, and a hot tub and sauna experience at 1,000 meters above sea level.

Livneh Zimmer – Dramatic View and Elegant Hospitality

Livneh Zimmer is located above Wadi Livneh and overlooks a pine forest and a deep streambed. The zimmer is elegantly designed and offers a pampering hot tub, espresso machine, and other treats for a rejuvenating, relaxing couple’s getaway.

Our Big Green Bus – Unique Lodging in a Bus

In Tekoa D, within the Palmer family’s ecological farm, stands an old bus that has been converted into an intimate zimmer. The site overlooks the expanses of the Judean Desert and offers comfortable and pleasant accommodation in the heart of nature.

The Finjan Khan – Khan for Lodging and Small Events

The Finjan Khan, located in Tekoa D, was hand-built from local natural materials. The site is suitable for lodging for families and groups of up to 17 people, and for small events of up to 45 people. It includes ecological toilets, hot water showers, a fully equipped kosher kitchen, and the option to divide the space.

IgluKhan – Igloo Lodging in the Heart of the Judean Hills

The IgluKhan offers a unique lodging experience in warmly designed igloos suitable for up to 15 people. Each igloo includes air conditioning, a Sabbath-friendly water dispenser, and a shared space with a fully equipped kitchen, restrooms, and comfortable showers.

In addition to all this, the region offers countless more attractions, wineries, lodging options, and events.

