We found you a tiny bikini that will get the whole beach on its feet

1. Printed dress by Mango

What? A maxi dress in a selection of prints with soft pastel colors and a tie-back. Suitable for anyone who’s tired of jeans that press on the crotch or severely suffers from the Israeli summer heat. All that’s left is a pair of sandals in a light/nude color or white sneakers and bye.

How much? On temporary sale for NIS 99.

Where? Terminal X.

Printed dress by Mango (credit: Courtesy of Mango)

2. Sandals by Greek Sandals

What? The classic styles by Greek Sandals continue to prove themselves as a winning card for the upcoming summer as well. The NOAH model is easy to slip on, with a flat sole, simple and ultra-comfortable — comes in a wide range of colors, but we went craaazy over the deep dark brown. A perfect combo of exposed and summery chic, nothing more.

How much? NIS 360.

Where? At the store on Frishman St., Tel Aviv, and online. Sandals by Greek Sandals (credit: SOLAL PEKIEL)

3. Lengthening mascara by Lancôme

What? The small brush of this mascara manages to reach even the smallest and most hidden lashes, thereby creating a long and dramatic lash fan with an open-eye effect. A light, creamy formula rich in pigments that gently coats each lash from root to tip. Lasts for 24 hours, without clumps or flaking.

How much? NIS 171.

Where? On the brand’s website, Super-Pharm, Hamashbir Lazarchan, Nevio-Pharm, April, and selected perfumeries. Lengthening mascara by Lancôme (credit: PR)

4. Triangle bikini by TROPIC OF C

What? Bikini bottoms and triangle top without padding, from the swimwear brand of top model Candice Swanepoel, which succeeds in combining sex appeal, sustainability, and a connection to nature. A blend of lycra and recycled nylon in an animal print in brown and black shades, with a string-tie design at the back.

How much? Top and bottom – each part NIS 390.

Where? Factory 54 stores and website. Triangle bikini by TROPIC OF C (credit: courtesy of the brand)

5. Striped polo shirts by RAZILI x VICOLO

What? The brand’s face certainly helped here, after we saw Mai Almakaies leading the drop of the Italian fashion brand arriving in Israel for the first time. European style and quality on a striped shirt in blue-white-bordeaux colors, an upgraded casual look in an oversized cut with a polo collar and buttons giving a retro-cool vibe.

How much? NIS 549.

Where? On the website and in Razili branches. Striped polo shirts by RAZILI x VICOLO (credit: Lior Kasson)

6. Perfume by Juliette has a gun

What? NOT A PERFUME, the brand’s flagship scent, celebrates 15 years — the Cetalox (Ambroxan) note allows a natural fusion with the skin and smells different on each person, sharpens the surrounding notes, and gives a clean scent suitable for all hours of the day, in any location. Creator’s tip: Start by spraying on pulse points as the first layer. Its single-note composition makes it a great base that can stand alone or be combined with other fragrances to create a new and unique scent just for you.

How much? NIS 453 for 100 ml.

Where? Super-Pharm, Lilit website, and selected stores. Perfume by Juliette has a gun (credit: PR)

7. Sunscreen by so.ko

What? The beloved skincare brand’s pink shelf has for the first time recruited a facial sunscreen, made by the nation most skilled in skincare: the Koreans. High SPF 50 protection, contains tea tree oil, coconut, and green tea. Lightweight texture and a shiny finish make it ideal for use as a makeup base.

How much? NIS 50 for 50 ml.