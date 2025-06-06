Philips launches smart shavers in Israel

More than 80 years since launching the first electric shaver, Philips continues to try to reinvent what has long seemed like a fixed standard: men's shaving. The Dutch company has recently launched in Israel the i9000 series – a series of smart shavers offering a personalized shaving experience, AI-based technology, and thorough device cleaning at the push of a button.

The series includes three models: i9000, i9000 Prestige, and i9000 Prestige Ultra, all with one shared promise – a closer, more pleasant, and smarter shave. Alongside shaving technology, Philips also adds a compact cleaning station that cleans the device within a minute (credit: PR)

The basic model, Philips i9000, is equipped with Dual SteelPrecision technology with blades that rotate 360 degrees and a three-stage system for lifting the hair and cutting it very close to the skin. Flexible shaving heads adapt to the face structure, with a Hydro SkinGlide coating for smoothness on the skin.

The artificial intelligence here is not just buzz: a dedicated sensor reads beard density 500 times per second and adjusts the shaving power accordingly. In addition, there is a dedicated app with real-time tracking of hand movements and shaving results.

Alongside shaving technology, Philips also adds a compact cleaning station that cleans the device within a minute – ten times more than water, according to the company – without cables, with storage convenience and portability. The i9000 series is not only a technological breakthrough but also another milestone in the chain of revolutions Philips has led since 1939 (credit: PR)

In the i9000 Prestige model, Philips adds the Pressure Guard mechanism – a sensor that detects if the user applies too much pressure on the face and helps achieve an optimal balance between comfort and precision.

But the most significant innovation is found in the top model: i9000 Prestige Ultra. This is a shaver that tries to understand not only the beard – but also the skin beneath it.

Among the built-in technologies:

SkinIQ PRO – a system with five customized shaving modes.

Active Pressure & Motion Guidance – real-time feedback on hand movements and applied pressure.

AI Skin Analyzer – a skin analysis system with 10 different metrics, monitoring skin condition, dryness level, elasticity, and more – via the app.

The blades here cut extremely close – up to 0.08 mm from the skin – without injuring or irritating it, even with thick or long beards.

80 years of innovation – from the first shaver to skin analysis in an app

The i9000 series is not only a technological breakthrough but also another milestone in the chain of revolutions Philips has led since 1939. It started with Philishave – the first electric shaver – and continued through the invention of floating blades, rechargeable shavers, and the famous "lift and cut" mechanism.

In the last decade, Philips has also introduced the OneBlade – a multifunctional beard trimmer, a laser beard shaping shaver, and even a personalized model produced by 3D printing.

The Philips i9000 series is being launched these days in Israel and is available in electrical appliance stores and on the Pay&Go website. Prices vary according to the model.