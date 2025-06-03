"Mila Tova” – Growing Smiles, Planting Love

“Mila Tova” – Growing a Smile in Every Home

“Mila Tova” was founded out of a deep desire to bring more light and goodness into the world.

Each plant from the brand is much more than a decorative item – it is a meaningful gift, a daily reminder of the power of kind words and of the simple and touching connection to nature.

In an era where moments of joy can be missed, “Mila Tova” believes that any space – and even a person’s mood – can be uplifted by a green plant with an empowering message.

It is a unique combination of natural beauty and inspiring words, inviting a smile and filling the home with warmth and love.

Each plant comes with a nurtured plant and a positive message, carefully chosen to remind us to care for ourselves, for those around us, and for the environment as a whole.

The plants are not just decorative elements, but symbols of growth – personal, emotional, and human.

Whether it's a unique gift for a close friend, a surprise for family, or a treat for yourself – “Mila Tova” plants carry a scent of caring and moments of joy.

Every word that appears on the plant is meant to lift, encourage, and give strength.

“Mila Tova” believes that with green in our eyes and words from the heart – we can create a better world.

Plants that enrich the space and empower the soul.

Join a path of light, love, and growth – through plants that grow a smile in every home.

La Roche-Posay Celebrates 50 Years

The French dermo-cosmetic brand La Roche-Posay is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of scientific innovation, collaboration with the medical community, and a commitment to improving the lives of those with skin conditions.

In honor of the celebration, the brand is expanding its product range and launching new solutions for skin issues such as acne, pigmentation, and dryness – including the launch of a new product: EFFACLAR DUO+M PATCH, innovative transparent pimple patches with active ingredients like salicylic acid, for daily use, even under makeup.

In addition, the brand continues its efforts in social and health responsibility with a campaign to raise awareness about skin cancer, in collaboration with the Israeli Association for Skin Cancer, offering free check-ups throughout the country during the month of June.

La Roche-Posay is also committed to environmental sustainability, transitioning to eco-friendly packaging and using renewable energy, while continuing to lead the field of sun protection with its advanced ANTHELIOS line.

Jean Paul Gaultier Presents: New and Inspiring Fragrances for Women and Men

The French fragrance brand Jean Paul Gaultier is launching a new women’s perfume: SCANDAL INTENSE – a bold, sensual, and addictive floral-amber scent.

Fragrance Composition:

Top Note: Ylang-Ylang – Sensual warmth

Heart Note: Sweet Vanilla – Seductive and powerful

Base Note: Cardamom – Deep layer and modern femininity

Design:

A purple bottle with a playful design and a cap shaped like raised legs, in a pink velvet package that conveys luxury and femininity.

Price: 485 NIS for 80 ml.

The French fragrance brand Jean Paul Gaultier is launching a new men’s perfume: SCANDAL POUR HOMME INTENSE – a powerful, bold, and unmistakable aromatic-woody-leather scent.

Fragrance Composition:

Top Note: Clary Sage – Fresh and invigorating opening

Heart Note: Burning Vetiver – Elegant and earthy depth

Base Note: Rich Leather Accords – Masculine and confident presence

Design:

A black glass bottle with elegant grooves, in a red velvet box – symbolizing a powerful man and modern king.

Price: 470 NIS for 100 ml.

GA-DE Launches the New BLACK FX HIGH VOLUMIZING MASCARA

The beauty brand GA-DE presents its new mascara – BLACK FX HIGH VOLUMIZING MASCARA, a long-lasting mascara in deep black that provides impressive volume, length, and definition to the lashes.

The mascara features a specially designed brush with 8 rows of bristles for even application and a dramatic, full, and defined lash look.

The formula is creamy, enriched with antioxidant volcanic ash extract, and has properties that ensure easy use without clumping, smudging, or sticking.

Free from silicones, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Recommended price: 129 NIS

Nirit Baron Launches Professional Brow Gel – BROW FIX

Nirit Baron, one of Israel’s leading brow designers and the founder of the brand Nirit Baron Brows, is launching her first brow gel – BROW FIX.

The gel, designed to keep every hair in place all day long, was developed after years of experience and testing with makeup artists and brow designers.

BROW FIX is a transparent, long-lasting gel with a unique formula that allows for precise combing and a natural, uniform look.

The formula dries quickly, leaves no residue, and holds up even in humid and hot conditions.

The gel is suitable for professional makeup artists and for women who want to achieve “studio-designed brows” easily and quickly.

Launch price: only 80 NIS.

The product is available for purchase at Nirit's studio and on the official website.

Nirit Baron owns a professional brow design studio, is the brand’s founder, and a leader in the field with over a decade of experience.

Shiseido Japan Introduces Ultimune 4.0 – Innovative Anti-Aging Serum Based on Skin Immunity Research

The serum includes a unique component called Power Fermented Camellia+™, derived from a rare camellia flower and enhances the action of T memory cells to eliminate aging cells.

The formula contains 91% natural ingredients, including flower, leaf, and seed extracts, and helps with hydration, soothing, and skin protection.

The serum is suitable for all skin types and intended for daily use.

Clinical results: slows down 7 signs of aging, including wrinkles, loss of elasticity, uneven skin tone, and more.

Prices:

50 ml – 600 NIS

75 ml – 720 NIS

Lierac Paris Launches New Sun Collection for Summer 2025

The French dermo-cosmetic brand Lierac Paris is launching its new summer sun collection for 2025, including five innovative products with naturally-based formulas and eco-friendly packaging.

The collection addresses all seasonal needs – from comprehensive skin protection to natural tanning and radiant skin.

The collection includes:

SPF50 Face and Neck Sunscreen – high protection, anti-aging, even and glowing tone (200 NIS)

Anti-aging Self-Tanning Serum for Face and Neck – natural tan in hours, hydration and glow (220 NIS)

Self-Tanning Body Lotion – natural tan tone and moisturizing sensation (200 NIS)

Refreshing and Soothing After-Sun Gel – deep hydration and instant freshness (160 NIS)

Sensual Body Oil SPF50 – high protection and even tan with natural shine (220 NIS)

The collection is available at the Lierac Israel website and at licensed spas and cosmeticians.

L'Oréal Paris Launches New Products for Summer: Radiant Liquid Blush and Groundbreaking Anti-Aging Serum

The international beauty and cosmetics brand L'Oréal Paris introduces two standout innovations for the summer season – for glowing, well-cared-for, and lively skin:

LUMI LIQUID BLUSH – a new liquid blush in 3 flattering shades, providing a natural and fresh look.

The lightweight formula spreads easily and absorbs into the skin, suitable for all skin types, and includes a wide applicator for precise control over the intensity – perfect for a sun-kissed, exotic appearance.

Price: 65 NIS

Available at pharmacy chains, Hamashbir, and selected perfumeries.

New Anti-Aging Serum from the Revitalift Laser Series – Based on Three Active Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin C

The serum offers a comprehensive solution for wrinkle reduction, skin firming, and texture improvement – for youthful, radiant, and cared-for skin.

The formula absorbs quickly and is non-greasy, ideal for daily use.

Recommended price: 110 NIS

Available at Super-Pharm, BE, Good Pharm, Hamashbir, and private stores.

NUXE introduces SUPER SERUM and Super Serum Eye – groundbreaking anti-aging solutions

The French skincare brand NUXE launches its two flagship anti-aging products: SUPER SERUM for the face and Super Serum [10] Eye for the eyes.

The new products from NUXE are based on hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and highly concentrated botanical oils, and are designed to improve the appearance of facial and eye skin within a few weeks.

SUPER SERUM for the face offers the power of hyaluronic acid combined with botanical oils encapsulated in golden micro-spheres, which enhance the penetration of active ingredients into the skin and encourage the activity of younger cells.

Its results include reduced wrinkles and fine lines, lightening of spots, and a more radiant complexion.

The serum is suitable for all skin types and tones and offers a sensual experience with a scent and texture that feels light and elegant.

Super Serum Eye is intended for the eye area and contains the same botanical ingredients, along with botanical caffeine and a biomimetic peptide.

It helps reduce dark circles and puffiness around the eyes, blurs wrinkles, and gives the skin a youthful and vibrant look.

The product has been ophthalmologically approved and is adapted for use around the eyes.

The series is sold at prices of 480 NIS for 30 ml (facial serum) and 335 NIS for 15 ml (eye serum).

BATISTE launches summer 2025 dry shampoo with a touch of color

The world’s leading dry shampoo brand, BATISTE, presents for summer 2025 the Hint of Color series – a spray dry shampoo with subtle pigments tailored to hair tone (blonde, light brown, or dark).

The series provides instant freshness, absorbs oil, eliminates odors, and extends the time between washes – all while lightly covering gray roots and giving a uniform hair color appearance.

The formula is sulfate-free and also suitable for dyed or chemically straightened hair.

It’s easy, quick, and convenient to use – no water or washing required.

Recommended retail price: 34.90 NIS.

Laundry brand Perwoll enters Israel – a revolution in garment renewal

The international laundry brand Perwoll, which leads the laundry product category in 32 countries, is launching its products in Israel.

Perwoll offers a unique formula for fabric and color renewal, including a fabric-peeling technique, a color-restoring enzyme, and a fresh scent that lasts through many washes.

To mark the launch, the brand offers three products: a liquid detergent for black and dark fabrics, and a detergent for colored fabrics with classic and floral fragrances.

All products are equipped with triple renewal technology, which ensures the renewal of fibers, color, and freshness.

Perwoll offers an innovative solution to preserve clothing quality over time.

Nespresso launches summer 2025 collection – new cold coffee blends and colorful limited-edition accessories

Nespresso kicks off the summer with a refreshing seasonal collection that includes cold coffee blends in surprising flavors like pistachio-vanilla, coconut-vanilla, and almond-vanilla with vitamin B6, alongside favorite blends returning in a new edition.

All blends are made from high-quality Arabica beans and are especially suited for preparation with cold milk and ice – for a delightful summer experience.

The collection is compatible with both Vertuo and Original machines, with precise preparation recommendations for each blend.

Alongside the coffee, Nespresso is launching a series of accessories and machines in summery colors like pistachio green, pastel pink, and sun yellow – including the Vertuo Pop machine, Aeroccino3 milk frother, tumbler cups, ice trays, and an insulated summer bag.

The limited edition is available for purchase on the Nespresso website and in company boutiques for a limited time.

The book “Learning for Israel”

The book by Yair Tiktin – educator, author, and man of the land – intertwines a personal life story with love for the Land of Israel, history, nature, and Zionism.

Tiktin tells of his journey from the Negev, through the founding of a pre-military academy, life in Kibbutz Kramim, and on to writing a book that seeks to connect people to landscape, and spiritual roots to modern Israeli identity.

The book was written during the COVID-19 period, but is based on a full life journey.

It offers a multi-sensory experience: hiking routes, stories, Hebrew poetry, spiritual insights, and even media segments to listen to outdoors.

Each chapter combines nature, history, and culture – from the alliance with the Druze in the Carmel, through the story of Hannah Senesh in Caesarea, to Tel Aviv as a meeting point between past and future.

After the events of October 7 and reserve duty in Gaza, the book gains an additional layer – of fracture, repair, and a sense of mission.

Tiktin describes the combat experiences and agricultural rehabilitation as a life cycle that deepens the understanding of why we are here.

Ultimately, the book serves as a bridge – between religious and secular, between heaven and earth, between body and soul.

It is a guide for a personal and Israeli journey – both on the physical path and on the spiritual one.