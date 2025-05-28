Sales and new home items

The Tzemer Beautiful Carpets chain took part in the 10th International Conference on Hotel Design and Planning, which was held at the AVENUE events and congress center at Airport City. The conference was organized by Bayit Vanoy and the Economic Company of the Israel Hotel Association.

The conference is considered the main arena where leading experts gathered – from respected architects to innovation leaders, from managers of international chains to groundbreaking entrepreneurs.

During the conference, the chain launched its new business division – a division specializing in commercial projects, offering a wide range of flooring solutions for public and business spaces, including: Hotels, nursing homes, restaurants, educational and cultural institutions. Alongside these, the division also offers personalized carpet customization services, tailored to the customer and project’s needs.

ZER4U (credit: PR)

ZER4U chain presents, ahead of the Shavuot holiday, a rich selection of bouquets and flower arrangements for the festive table with a special emphasis on the official color of the Festival of First Fruits – white. The flower arrangements are springlike and elegant in design.

The Shavuot bouquet and arrangement collection is characterized by a clean, classic look of seasonal flowers, with weavings of various types of white flowers along with soft colors: Chrysanthemums, sunflowers, Madonna lilies, lisianthus, and also wheat stalks, in a variety of options: Bouquets and arrangements suitable for a classic and elegant holiday table as well as those for a youthful, light urban look – prices starting at NIS 99. Special holiday packages include a variety of gouda cheeses from Jacobs Dairy, boutique Israeli wines, olive oils, and special Petora spices – all, of course, exclusively Israeli products – starting from NIS 155 per package for a perfect Shavuot celebration.

Additionally, and because there is no Shavuot celebration without a flower crown, the ZER4U chain offers a variety of specially designed flower crowns for the holiday, suitable for both children and adults celebrating the Festival of First Fruits – prices starting at NIS 72 per crown.

To order: *5444 from any phone or 1-700-500-800 and on the website. TAKEANAP (credit: Tali Levitin)

The Israeli lifestyle brand TAKEANAP, specializing in quality textiles, serving ware and home decor accessories, presents a unique holiday gift box with a minimalist and meticulous design – connecting the worlds of hospitality, material, and fragrance, offering a calm, pleasant, and family-oriented holiday experience.

For Shavuot, a holiday associated with cleanliness, tranquility, and light colors, the brand offers a designed box including four items that together create a festive, homely, and stylish atmosphere. The box includes: A handmade oval porcelain plate, a natural rich air freshener, a clean-cut chef's apron made of 50% cotton and 50% linen, and a fragrant reed diffuser that will fill any space with an addictive scent. Each item was carefully selected to evoke a quiet and clean holiday feeling, even beyond the festive table. The items come in a high-quality elegant box suitable as a personal gift for hosts, beloved friends – or as a perfect home indulgence for ourselves. The price of the box varies depending on the selected product combination, starting from NIS 389. BRITA (credit: PR)

Shavuot is also known as the Water Festival and symbolizes, among other things, the beginning of summer. For Shavuot, Brita is offering a promotion on the GLASS pitcher – an elegantly designed glass pitcher that complements the holiday table and also makes a fitting gift for hosts. The eco-friendly glass pitcher is made of lightweight glass that is resistant to scratches and shocks. For the holiday, there is a 15% discount on the entire range of Brita products on the SodaStream website with the coupon code WATER15.

The pitcher has a total volume of 2.5 liters, filtering 1.5 liters, and comes with a smart display that alerts when the filter needs replacing. The display works like a traffic light using an LED light, and is activated according to time and water quality, similar to the existing product line. It also comes with a removable silicone sealing ring for thorough cleaning and is dishwasher safe. The new pitcher is made with recycled raw materials in accordance with sustainability values to reduce the use of single-use plastic. The GLASS pitcher contains up to 60% recycled glass from production surplus, and the funnel is made from 100% bio-based materials using a mass balance approach. The packaging is fully recyclable.

Recently, a new filter series, MAXTRA PRO, was also launched, offering a choice between two types of filters based on personal need and preference. Brita offers the ultimate solutions for drinking filtered, tasty water at home, saving money and protecting the environment by reducing the need to buy polluting single-use water bottles. The glass pitcher comes with the MAXTRA PRO ALL-IN-1 filter, which specializes in contaminant reduction.

Also available is the MAXTRA PRO HOT-DRINK-EXPERT filter, which enhances flavor and reduces limescale while preserving the natural minerals in the water and protecting appliances such as coffee machines, kettles, and irons from limescale buildup.

The powerful filter uses MicroFlow technology to ensure high-quality filtration. Ion exchange resin beads effectively protect household appliances such as kettles and coffee machines and are intended for hard to very hard water – for both cold or hot drinking and cooking. The filter is BPA-free and fits all types of pitchers – Marella, Style, Style Eco, and Glass.

The MAXTRA PRO filters filter up to 150 liters of water and should be replaced after filtering between 60 to 150 liters (depending on the water hardness in your area) or after 4 weeks, whichever comes first. The filters are eco-friendly – the body and lid are made of 50% bio-based plastic. Filter lifespan depends on water quality in your area.

Retail price for the GLASS pitcher: Starting at NIS 299. Retail price for the MAXTRA PRO HOT DRINK EXPERT filter: Starting at NIS 89 (available in various packages on the website). Available at the SodaStream website: Sodastream.co.il or call *9880.

KARE (credit: PR)

Ahead of Shavuot, the international home design brand KARE presents a breathtaking collection of serving ware, full of character, blending refined elegance with natural aesthetics – just like the essence of the White Holiday.

This is a colorful and rich collection, meant to host in style and transform any holiday table into an inspiring design experience.

The collection includes special items, ranging from handmade ceramics to decorated porcelain, colored glass, and golden elements – all harmoniously combining to create a striking, detail-rich, and style-packed table.

Price range: Plates starting from NIS 19, glasses from NIS 39, serving items from NIS 59, and table décor items from NIS 79.

