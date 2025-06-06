17-year-old student develops IED defense system for the IDF

Shalev Taharani, a 17-year-old student at Rigler High School in Netanya, developed an advanced system for the early detection of explosive devices along military routes – and won first place in the semi-finals of the national entrepreneurship competition “Starters,” held under the auspices of the Education Ministry. The system, initiated by him, integrates sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) and is installed on military vehicles.

“I developed a system that is installed on military vehicles, and with the help of several sensors, the data collected from the route is transferred to an AI system that responds to the driver within seconds and identifies whether there are explosive devices ahead, before the vehicle reaches them. The system detects and alerts to explosives on the road, and can thus save lives,” says Shalev. The system is considered a significant breakthrough in the field of defense and security, and received high praise from the competition judges and senior figures in the tech industry. The “Starters” competition encourages students from across the country to develop projects with social, environmental, and security value.

“Shalev’s impressive development demonstrates the great potential inherent in Israeli youth and the unique connection between technological knowledge and moral excellence,” says the Education Minister Yoav Kisch. “Our youth once again proves that there is no limit to what can be achieved when values drive the vision. This development not only saves lives – it directly contributes to Israel’s security and reflects the tremendous potential within the younger generation. When Israeli youth break new ground, Israel’s security benefits as well. This is Israeli excellence at its best: Innovation, courage, and a sense of mission. The Education Ministry will continue to cultivate the next generation – the one that will lead Israel forward in technology, security, and values.”