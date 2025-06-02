A new smart hearing aid has landed in Israel. What’s its advantage?

Medton-Hedim, a leader in hearing rehabilitation in Israel, is launching for the first time the new INTENT hearing aid from OTICON – a small, discreet, and elegant device designed to provide maximum support to users, especially in the most common challenge for people with hearing loss: Listening in noisy environments.

The innovative technology in the device is based on two main innovations: D SENSOR TECHNOLOGY4 – a four-dimensional sensor that examines body and head movements, the conversation dimension, and the acoustic environment, and makes hearing adjustments according to the user’s listening intent. DNN2.0 – Deep Neural Network – an artificial intelligence system that has been “trained” using millions of sounds and is capable of analyzing and filtering relevant auditory information versus background noise using 256 processing channels.

The system, in its improved version, is more sophisticated and sensitive than before, providing a natural, clear, and personalized hearing experience even in complex conditions.

Medton-Hedim is part of the international Demant Group, which has been active in the hearing field for over 120 years. The company operates in collaboration with expert speech and hearing clinicians and is committed to international professional standards, focusing on providing personalized hearing solutions – to improve quality of life.