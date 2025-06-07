Dr. Maya Rosman: Combine this food with watermelon – and you've got a satisfying meal

Summer has arrived – and with it, the craving for cold, juicy watermelon. But beyond the refreshing enjoyment, it's worth knowing that watermelon is much more than just a summer snack. As the scientific advisor to the Plant Council, here are five (and a half) surprising and healthy benefits of watermelon that are worth remembering – especially now, when it stars in every household.

1. Fewer calories and less sugar

Yes, watermelon does contain sugar, but compared to other fruits – it is considered relatively low in calories. One hundred grams of watermelon contain only 33 calories, compared to 45–65 calories per 100 grams in other fruits. A fruit serving of watermelon is about 300 grams (3 cups of cubes), and it contains only about 90–100 calories – compared to an apple, banana, or grapes, which contain more calories in a smaller portion.

Although watermelon tastes especially sweet, it actually contains only about 7% sugar – less than the average in many other fruits.

For comparison, grapes contain about 16% sugar, bananas about 12%, and fresh figs about 16%. That means watermelon is less "sugar-loaded" than it seems, and thanks to its high water content – you can enjoy it in generous amounts, without the same concerns as with other fruits.

Smart tip: If you pair watermelon with a food rich in protein or healthy fat – such as feta cheese, Bulgarian cheese, or nuts – the sugar will be absorbed more slowly, the feeling of fullness will last longer, and blood sugar levels will remain balanced.

Watermelon with Bulgarian cheese (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

2. Rich in dietary fiber – and helps with satiety

A surprise for many: Watermelon also contains dietary fiber – 3 cups of watermelon contain about 1.5–2 grams of fiber, which contributes to a moderate feeling of fullness that allows us to be satisfied with a reasonable amount and not keep snacking endlessly.

For comparison: A bar of chocolate has the same amount of calories as 3 cups of watermelon, and of course, such a bar won't provide fiber or the same level of fullness.

3. An excellent source of lycopene – a powerful antioxidant

Lycopene is a bright red pigment from the carotenoid family – and one of the strongest antioxidants in nature. Contrary to popular belief that tomato is the main source of lycopene – watermelon actually contains even more, and it's also easier to digest and tastier in its fresh form.

A study published in Nutrients shows that lycopene may reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, including prostate cancer, thanks to mechanisms that inhibit oxidation and inflammation in cells.

Another study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that a lycopene-rich diet is associated with a lower risk of cataracts and age-related eye diseases.

4. High water content – contributes to freshness and glowing skin

Over 90% of watermelon is pure water – making it not just refreshing, but actually part of your daily fluid balance. Yes, it can count toward your "daily water intake" – which is especially important on hot days or when it's hard to drink plain water.

Watermelon is an ideal fruit for maintaining healthy, glowing skin – and even for preventing wrinkles. It contains a winning combination of over 90% water, vitamin C which promotes collagen production (a protein that gives skin elasticity and firmness), and vitamin A which is essential for skin cell regeneration and maintaining a smooth appearance.

Unlike expensive creams – this is nutrition that works from the inside out: The moisture provided by watermelon, along with its antioxidants, helps reduce dryness, slow down the aging process, and generally improve skin texture.

5. Natural diuretic properties – for reducing bloating

One of watermelon’s secrets is its diuretic effect – meaning, it helps excrete excess fluids from the body through urine.

Studies show that eating watermelon can help increase urine production and balance body fluids.A study published in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy found that watermelon consumption increased urine output and the levels of sodium and chloride in the urine of rats, while reducing blood levels of urea and creatinine. Another animal study found that watermelon juice had a diuretic effect on mice, which supports the traditional use of watermelon as a natural diuretic.

As of now, there aren’t enough controlled clinical studies in humans that directly examine the diuretic effect of eating watermelon. However, many women report relief from bloating after eating watermelon – and it’s not by chance: Even in traditional medicine, and in the writings of Maimonides, watermelon is mentioned as the “king of summer” – easing digestion and contributing to a sense of lightness. Watermelon shake (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Common question – drink water after eating watermelon?

So here’s the thing – there's really no reason to avoid drinking water after eating watermelon. On the contrary – watermelon itself is over 90% water, so adding more water doesn’t significantly change the stomach’s environment. The idea that drinking water after eating watermelon "dilutes the stomach," "impairs digestion," or "causes stomach upset" – is based on old myths, not science.

Our digestive system can handle a variety of foods and drinks together just fine. In fact – drinking water helps soften food, promote proper digestive movement, and enable efficient nutrient absorption. As for the claim that watermelon "dilutes stomach acidity" and makes it harder to break down food – there’s no scientific basis for that. Stomach acid (hydrochloric acid) is very strong (pH around 1.5–2) and the body knows how to regulate its acidity level according to the food consumed.

Even if water-rich food like watermelon slightly dilutes the stomach's fluids – the body simply secretes more acid – as needed. Therefore, there’s no health or digestive issue in drinking water after eating watermelon.

For Dr. Maya Rosman's course: How to improve your health and lose weight in a sane and reasonable way, click here