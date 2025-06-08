Duty Free to open at Haifa Airport. Here’s what awaits you there

Layam Ltd. won the Israel Airports Authority tender to operate the duty-free store at Haifa Airport. This comes in light of the airport's return to international operations. Layam Ltd. is one of the veteran duty-free operators and operates duty-free stores at Ben Gurion Airport and at the Haifa and Ashdod seaports. Construction work on the store is expected to begin in the coming days, and the opening is expected within a few weeks.

The store, which will span an area of approximately 200 square meters, will offer passengers on international flights a wide variety of duty-free products including perfumes, alcoholic beverages, electronics, tobacco, and more. The contract is for a period of up to 4 years, with an option to extend the contract period by an additional 24 months. Similar to the duty-free store at Ben Gurion Airport, it will be possible to leave the products at the airport and collect them upon returning to Israel.

Haifa Airport is Israel's oldest international airport and the third-largest in the country. The airport was established by the British in 1934 and is located at the eastern entrance to the city of Haifa. Recently, the Israel Airports Authority significantly upgraded the airport, and it has returned to full operations, including flights to Eilat and international flights. The airport serves as the home base for "Air Haifa," which operates flights to Larnaca in Cyprus, Athens in Greece, and Ramon Airport. The company plans to open additional destinations in the future and to acquire a fourth aircraft expected to arrive in September and a fifth by the end of the year. In addition, flights by helicopter to the drilling rigs located outside Israel’s territorial waters also depart from the airport, as well as small commercial private flights to international destinations.

According to the plan, and in light of the increase in passenger volume, a new dining facility is also expected to open at Haifa Airport, according to a tender that will be published by the Israel Airports Authority.