Shopping list: A bra with a stunning neckline and a floral dress for the holiday

1. Satin-Lace Dress by Sacks

What? A feminine and flattering addition suitable for both day and night, from casual to elegant. A sleeveless maxi dress, with only a pair of spaghetti straps adorning the shoulders, alongside a zigzag neckline edge made of dark blue lace and a truly delicate floral print. The print is part of a wider line by Sacks, perfectly fitting for the holiday atmosphere.

How much? NIS 868

Where? In stores and online.

Pandora (credit: PR) 2. Crystal-Studded Hoop Earrings by Pandora

What? Small, classic hoop earrings get a colorful and super-chic twist: 14K gold plating in a warm, precise tone, studded with yellow crystal stones and featuring an especially comfortable closure. A refreshing and radiant energy from the Timeless line of the new summer collection by the beloved jewelry brand.

How much? NIS 359

Where? In stores and online.

Triumph (credit: PR) 3. Lace Bra by Triumph

What? A half-padded bra offering a killer look for the bust with a gorgeous and even seductive balconette neckline. Decorated with Italian lace on the cups and straps, creating that wow effect. All this plus ultimate comfort thanks to a flexible underwire base and soft cups.

How much? NIS 168 (also available in dark pink).

Where? Chain stores and online.

COS (credit: PR abroad) 4. Perfume by COS

What? We had zero expectations right before we opened the perfume cap from COS – and then we woke up very fast. A surprising scent courtesy of the brand’s new luxury fragrance category, which manages to express personal style and create a deep connection with the senses. Four scents, and we were blown away by the scary scent of FLEURISTE, which also comes in a travel-size version – a pure floral scent, wrapped in soft musk and enriched with light citrus notes along with a magical pink scent with woody touches.

How much? NIS 425 for 100 ml, NIS 195 for 15 ml.

Where? At stores in TLV Mall, BIG Fashion Glilot, and BIG Ashdod.

Naot (credit: DOR SHARON) 5. Sandals by Naot

What? Naot’s comfort sandals get an upgrade in the new collection with the ‘Baltimore’ sandal, featuring an asymmetrical toe design and a chic, statement buckle. A small touch that completes the outfit, with a precise mix of unique style that spices up every step and makes all the difference. Not Naot?

How much? NIS 480

Where? Brand stores and website.

Shiseido (credit: PR) 6. Anti-Aging Cream by Shiseido

What? The Japanese skincare brand promises a revolution in slowing down signs of aging with the next generation of the Ultimune serum (generation 4, folks). A formula suited for every age and skin type, proving that chronological age is not necessarily a limiting factor – the main ingredient developed works to accelerate the elimination of aging cells and rejuvenate the skin from within, including flower extracts (91% from natural origin), protection boosters and antioxidants, provides and improves hydration. The texture? Rich yet lightweight, absorbs quickly and leaves a glow and firmness.

How much? NIS 600 for 50 ml, NIS 720 for 75 ml.

Where? On the Laline website and at pharmacy chains.

Ronen Chen x Omer Carmeli (credit: Or Rosenberg) 7. Jumpsuit by Ronen Chen x Omer Carmeli

What? Designer Ronen Chen, himself a Shenkar graduate, teamed up for a capsule collection with fashion design students. In collaboration with Omer Carmeli, they created a one-shoulder jumpsuit, inspired by the Dead Sea. A model that on one hand retains Chen’s classic essence with a clean and mature cut, and on the other hand integrates Carmeli’s perspective – a sense of softness and flow using a draping technique in natural colors. This is a statement piece.

How much? NIS 749

Where? Ronen Chen stores and website.