"The Amazing Race" star to lead Skechers campaign

Yiftach Ramon, 31, a reality TV alum from the global adventure series "The Amazing Race," and the son of Israel's first astronaut, Ilan Ramon, and the late public education advocate Rona Ramon, has been selected as the ambassador for Skechers' outdoor footwear collection in Israel. Yesterday (Monday), at the crack of dawn, he arrived at Ben Shemen Forest to shoot the campaign, centered on the launch of Skechers' outdoor hiking shoes.

The campaign, filmed as a field hike in Ben Shemen Forest, will showcase the brand's Winter 2025 collection for men, focusing on winter apparel and outdoor shoes: "Shoes that will accompany you through any challenge!" These unique hiking shoes are designed to endure outdoor conditions and are also suitable for training, featuring advanced technologies: water resistance and weatherproofing, performance soles in collaboration with tire company Goodyear® made from durable rubber for optimal grip on any terrain, and memory foam insoles for ventilation and comfort with every step.

On set, in the heart of the forest, Ramon—known as a devoted nature enthusiast who is deeply connected to Israel's landscapes and enjoys frequent hiking and sports—shared: "Sports in nature are good for my soul. If I feel overwhelmed, lost, alone, or any other burdensome emotion, I go for a run in nature, and then I'm at my best and most productive. I enjoy a variety of sports—surfing, cycling, motorcycling, running—and it's mainly for myself, not to look better but to feel better, which is why I don't approach sports competitively. My love for hiking started at home. My beloved mother once hiked the Israel National Trail, and we did part of it together, here in Ben Shemen Forest—my backyard. There's nothing like hiking outdoors."

With the ceasefire enabling a return to exploring Israel's trails, particularly in the north, Ramon is planning an outdoor trip with Sahar Koren, his partner from "The Amazing Race," and his girlfriend, model May Tager. For her 26th birthday last week, he gifted her something with a hint for the future: a pair of hiking shoes."I'm looking forward to the trip with May and Sahar. This is the most beautiful season in the north, and all the business owners will be happy to see visitors. After 'The Amazing Race,' I completed a field guide course, but the war prevented me from pursuing it professionally. Now, I'm planning to move forward in this field, aiming to guide tours in our beautiful northern region and across the country."