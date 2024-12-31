No babysitter needed: Fitness classes for moms and babies

The owner of Studio Peach in Ramat Gan is Inbar Chen, 30, married and mother to two-month-old Romi. She established Peach Studio, located in the heart of Ramat Gan, in 2017. The studio offers Pilates equipment training, functional workouts, and other fitness programs exclusively for women.

Over the years, Inbar received feedback from some of her clients, new mothers, who told her they sometimes struggled to find solutions for their babies and felt frustrated about missing workouts due to the lack of a babysitter. Some couldn’t leave because they were breastfeeding, with their baby needing to stay close to them around the clock during the first months of life. This inspired Inbar to create the "Mommies & Babies" workout. To assist moms with their babies, new mothers come to the studio with strollers during their maternity leave. Instead of sitting at another café, they can integrate a fitness routine into their day with a workout tailored for them and their baby. The mothers participate in strength training, during which the baby becomes a "human weight" used in the exercises.

The studio also offers new classes: "Mommies Pilates with Equipment," "Mommies Functional Training," "Mommies Toning," and "Mommies Yoga." All classes are suitable for babies starting at five weeks old. This way, moms can handle both babysitting and working out at once, while also enjoying quality time and shared activity with their baby. The classes are adapted to various levels, from beginners to intermediate and advanced. Inbar customizes the training gradually, according to each woman's physical and medical condition, ensuring that everyone finds their place. The exercises focus on strengthening pelvic floor muscles, the abdomen, thighs, upper body, and essentially work all muscle groups, with an emphasis on the areas new mothers need to strengthen most.

Studio Peach (credit: PR)

Inbar Chen, owner of Studio Peach: "The idea is to integrate a sporty lifestyle into everyone's daily life, according to what they love, connect with, and their current status. Moms deserve to work out in a comfortable and enjoyable way. If you enjoy the workouts, you’ll keep coming and reap the benefits. It’s important to enjoy sports! Make it one of your hobbies, not something you hate, because only by loving sports can you stay consistent!"