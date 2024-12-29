In a wide price range: This is what the menorahs for the upcoming holiday will look like

Hanukkah is approaching, offering an opportunity to bring a little hope and prayer for better days with the light of the menorah candles, symbolizing miracles and wonders. The leading international Judaica and silverware brand Hazorfim unveils a unique menorah collection. Each menorah is a distinctive work of art, crafted meticulously by the brand’s artisans, blending traditional and elegant designs in various styles.

Behind each menorah lies its unique story and inspiration. Every decoration and engraving is handcrafted with precision, transforming the menorahs into timeless works of art. The collection features menorahs made of pure silver alongside silver-plated menorahs. Currently, special holiday discounts are also available.

Chabad Menorah

The Chabad menorah, coated with pure silver, is designed with a clean and classic line in harmony with the Chabad tradition. The menorah is characterized by an elegant and refined look, free of decorations, emphasizing the values of simplicity and sanctity. This design honors the spirit of the holiday and brings a sense of purity and authenticity to each lighting. The perfect choice for a holiday that illuminates the heart and home.

Price before discount: NIS 770

Holiday price: NIS 539

Circular Silver-Plated Menorah

A unique and impressive silver-plated menorah with a modern design, featuring a rounded shape resembling gentle waves. The sleek design exudes elegance and cleanliness, with small gold-coated ball elements adding a touch of luxury and shine. The menorah is the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, ideal for illuminating any home with unique style and elegance throughout the holiday.

Price before discount: NIS 1,248

Holiday price: NIS 874

Branches Menorah

The silver-plated branches menorah features a unique design combining elegance and simplicity. Its rounded arms are shaped like delicate branches, giving it a natural and harmonious look. The clean and precise design, free of excessive decorations, emphasizes modest beauty that celebrates tradition. This menorah brings a festive and natural glow to every candle-lighting moment.

Price before discount: NIS 714 Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Holiday price: NIS 499 Hazorfim - smooth Comino menorah, club sale holiday price: NIS 5,930 (credit: Yaron Weinberg)

Smooth Comino Menorah (Pure Silver 925)

A classic menorah from the Comino collection, inspired by the appearance of an ancient hearth with its warm, flickering flames. The collection’s uniqueness lies in the cozy and inviting ambiance it creates. Each piece is handcrafted by different silver artisans specializing in hammering, polishing, and detailing the pure silver. The unique polishing technique, patented by "Tzorfim," ensures that the menorah’s candlelight reflects off the silver’s surfaces, enveloping the observer in a warm and soothing glow, reminiscent of a crackling fireplace. This exclusive collection radiates light and joy to the family.

Price: NIS 8,470

Club sale holiday price: NIS 5,930

Reut Menorah (Pure Silver 925)

The menorah, inspired by traditional Hanukkah symbols, is crafted from pure silver 925 and showcases meticulous handcrafting. The classic design features elegant arms holding the candles and a sturdy, decorated base. Every detail, from the fine engravings to the shiny silver finish, reflects attention to the smallest details.

Price before discount: NIS 4,602

Holiday price: NIS 2,992

Moses Menorah (Pure Silver 925)

This menorah is a unique work of art, inspired by Baroque style. Made of pure silver 925, it features intricate handcrafting. The complex design includes floral and botanical decorations, giving the menorah a romantic and elegant appearance. Each arm carries a single candle, allowing for traditional candle lighting. The wide and stable base is adorned with delicate engravings, completing the luxurious, prominent, and elegant design.

Price before discount: NIS 17,280

Holiday price: NIS 11,232

The menorahs are available at the brand's stores nationwide and online. Discounts valid until 28.12.24 or while supplies last, whichever comes first. Offers apply to club members and new joiners. Excludes the Legacy collection.