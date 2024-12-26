Nothing more is needed: Homemade Hanukkah doughnuts with jam

Pastry chef Nitzan Yarden Susid shares the full guide to making a true, classic yeast doughnut, unmatched anywhere in the world.
You can fill it with quality strawberry jam, though we know some will prefer the simple, nostalgic option. After all, if it’s a classic doughnut, it should be just as nostalgic.
Ingredients:
1 kg bread flour
20 g (2 tbsp) dry yeast
3/4 cup (150 g) sugar
1 tbsp (12 g) salt
150 g soft butter
1 egg
480 g (2 cups) water
1 tbsp vanilla extract
For frying: vegetable oil (soybean, canola, corn)
For filling: strawberry jam
For decoration: powdered sugar
Instructions:
1. Place all the ingredients, except for the salt, in a mixer bowl. Knead for 3 minutes on low speed, then add the salt and continue kneading for another 3 minutes.
2. Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise for about an hour.
3. Divide the dough into 60 g balls. Roll each ball tightly and place it on a square of parchment paper. Cover and let rise for another 30 minutes.
4. Heat oil in a pot to 170°C (340°F).
5. Fry the doughnuts for about 3 minutes on each side.
6. Remove from the oil and place on a cooling rack until the doughnuts cool completely.
7. Fill with jam using a piping bag with a nozzle or a syringe, and sprinkle powdered sugar on top.
Nitzan Yarden Susid, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.