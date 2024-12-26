Nothing more is needed: Homemade Hanukkah doughnuts with jam

Just like in the bakery, but made in your home. Nitzan Yarden Susid provides the complete guide to the perfect warm doughnut.

By NITZAN YARDEN SUSID, IN COLLABORATION WITH OLIVE TREE OIL
Homemade Hanukkah doughnuts with jam (photo credit: SHAI NEIBURG)
Pastry chef Nitzan Yarden Susid shares the full guide to making a true, classic yeast doughnut, unmatched anywhere in the world.

You can fill it with quality strawberry jam, though we know some will prefer the simple, nostalgic option. After all, if it’s a classic doughnut, it should be just as nostalgic.

Ingredients:

1 kg bread flour

20 g (2 tbsp) dry yeast

3/4 cup (150 g) sugar

1 tbsp (12 g) salt

150 g soft butter

1 egg

480 g (2 cups) water

1 tbsp vanilla extract

For frying: vegetable oil (soybean, canola, corn)

For filling: strawberry jam

For decoration: powdered sugar

Instructions:

1. Place all the ingredients, except for the salt, in a mixer bowl. Knead for 3 minutes on low speed, then add the salt and continue kneading for another 3 minutes.

2. Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise for about an hour.

3. Divide the dough into 60 g balls. Roll each ball tightly and place it on a square of parchment paper. Cover and let rise for another 30 minutes.

4. Heat oil in a pot to 170°C (340°F).

5. Fry the doughnuts for about 3 minutes on each side.

6. Remove from the oil and place on a cooling rack until the doughnuts cool completely.

7. Fill with jam using a piping bag with a nozzle or a syringe, and sprinkle powdered sugar on top.

Nitzan Yarden Susid, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.



