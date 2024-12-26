Nothing more is needed: Homemade Hanukkah doughnuts with jam

Pastry chef Nitzan Yarden Susid shares the full guide to making a true, classic yeast doughnut, unmatched anywhere in the world.

You can fill it with quality strawberry jam, though we know some will prefer the simple, nostalgic option. After all, if it’s a classic doughnut, it should be just as nostalgic.

Ingredients:

1 kg bread flour

20 g (2 tbsp) dry yeast

3/4 cup (150 g) sugar

1 tbsp (12 g) salt

150 g soft butter

1 egg

480 g (2 cups) water

1 tbsp vanilla extract

For frying: vegetable oil (soybean, canola, corn)

For filling: strawberry jam

For decoration: powdered sugar

Instructions:

1. Place all the ingredients, except for the salt, in a mixer bowl. Knead for 3 minutes on low speed, then add the salt and continue kneading for another 3 minutes.

2. Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise for about an hour.

3. Divide the dough into 60 g balls. Roll each ball tightly and place it on a square of parchment paper. Cover and let rise for another 30 minutes.

4. Heat oil in a pot to 170°C (340°F).

5. Fry the doughnuts for about 3 minutes on each side.

6. Remove from the oil and place on a cooling rack until the doughnuts cool completely.

7. Fill with jam using a piping bag with a nozzle or a syringe, and sprinkle powdered sugar on top.

Nitzan Yarden Susid, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.