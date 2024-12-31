Especially for athletes: JO-MO brand launches a new series of protein bars

Currently, JO-MO is introducing this series of premium protein bars, unique in Israel, featuring no sugar, no dairy, and low available carbohydrates. The series includes three different flavors, available as single bars (60 grams), each containing 20 grams of high-quality soy protein, with a crunchy texture and exceptional taste: a protein bar with hazelnut butter and hazelnut pieces, a milk chocolate and hazelnut-flavored protein bar, and a protein bar with peanut butter and cacao nibs.

The series offers numerous health benefits, including being rich in dietary fiber that contributes to a sense of satiety, containing 20 grams of protein per bar, low carbohydrates (up to 2.1 grams of available carbohydrates per bar), less than 0.5 grams of sugar per bar, sweetened with natural, non-sugar sources like stevia and monk fruit, free of maltitol and artificial sweeteners, and featuring a low glycemic value.

JO-MO protein bars are suitable for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, those avoiding sugar, diabetics, and pre-diabetics, individuals who avoid dairy for health or ethical reasons, vegans, health food consumers, people needing to avoid lactose and dairy, those avoiding sugar and carbohydrates, those on a ketogenic diet, and anyone looking to increase their protein intake.

JO-MO bars are ideal as a post-workout snack, on-the-go for work, as a breakfast alternative, for trips, travel, or as a quick energy boost during work hours.

The JO-MO brand is produced in a boutique factory in Israel, located in the Kadima industrial area in the Sharon region. The brand continues to diversify its product lineup, keeping the needs of consumers seeking high-protein, sugar-free, and dairy-free alternatives in mind.

Recommended retail price for a protein bar: NIS 14.90.

High-standard kosher certification: Badatz (Haredi Community Council).

Available online.