The hottest wnter trends in Israel - storage solutions for a cozy home

With the arrival of winter comes the need to organize the home in a warm and inviting way. Keter, a leader in home and garden storage solutions, introduces a new line of products designed to suit the winter atmosphere—providing warmth and comfort. The new products not only help you organize your home efficiently but also bring a luxurious and cozy feel to every corner.

Keter's designers drew inspiration from the cold winter and new opportunities to create products that save space without compromising on calming and pleasant design. The new products, including baskets, storage boxes, winter corner setups for balconies, and laundry hampers, offer a perfect combination of modern design with a soft and pampering touch. Each item is crafted with innovative aesthetic principles, utilizing technologies that provide a soft and soothing look, such as patchwork stitching that results in a three-dimensional geometric design reminiscent of a warm hug. Keter (credit: PR)

Keter's warm and embracing designs blend beautifully with the dominant colors of the upcoming season. Whether you opt for warm, deep shades like "Mousse Mocha" and "Topaz Brown," which evoke feelings of warmth, delight, and tranquility, or smoky warm hues like "Caramel Brown" and "Dark Chocolate," Keter's products will seamlessly complement your home and give it the warm and stylish atmosphere you’re looking for.

Keter's designers share that the goal was to create storage solutions that bring a sense of comfort and naturally invite interaction, keeping the home organized while transforming it into a welcoming and cozy space. The materials used in these products are not only strong and durable but also offer a soft touch and meticulous finish, adding an extra layer of luxury even on the coldest winter days.

In addition to their luxurious appearance, Keter places emphasis on using recycled materials, ensuring that every item in the collection is made from 100% recycled materials. These products provide long-lasting durability along with efficient storage solutions tailored to modern lifestyles. They are strong, stable, and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, allowing you to enjoy them in any situation.