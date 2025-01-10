Sun Mizrahi's new job

The prestigious French skincare brand announces its first-of-its-kind Israeli campaign, joining forces with Sun Mizrahi (26), one of the most successful and in-demand Israeli models worldwide. Mizrahi, who reached the pinnacle of collaborations with international luxury brands and set new records by walking in the iconic Victoria's Secret fashion show last November, has been chosen to lead L'Occitane Israel's new campaign. With this, she joins the brand's ambassador team, which has been operating in Israel for 28 years. This is Mizrahi's first skincare campaign in Israel.

The campaign, titled "ICONIC," highlights the cult products of the popular skincare brand, loved by both Israeli and international audiences. Among the featured products are the shea butter hand cream ("marshmallow"), which became a TikTok sensation, the almond shower oil, and the Reset Serum—items that have become iconic among customers worldwide. Sun Mizrahi for L'Occitane (credit: OMRI ROSENGART)

The collaboration came about naturally due to Mizrahi's personal use of the brand's products. "Sun is definitely a sun—she brings light, she’s international. Sun is not just a model; she’s a symbol," says Liel Uziel, L'Occitane Israel's brand manager. "She represents natural and Israeli beauty, values at the heart of our brand. This campaign connects two stories: the story of a unique woman and the story of a brand that believes in the power of nature."

The brand is committed to values of sustainability, ecology, and community contribution, with a promise to use natural and environmentally friendly raw materials. In Israel, L'Occitane began operations in 1996 and has since built a prestigious reputation, providing customers with a unique shopping experience in intimate, well-designed stores. Today, the chain operates 12 branches across the country, an online store, and even offers access to its products through Wolt.